KANKAKEE — After spending her first three years of her high school soccer career in solely the club and travel ranks, Herscher senior striker Macey Moore joined the Tigers this spring, with Monday's trip to Bishop McNamara marking her first rivalry matchup with the Fightin' Irish in soccer.

Moore wasted little time making an impact, finding the back of the net twice in the first four minutes on her way to a hat trick — one that was matched by teammate Elise Kukuck — in the Tigers' 7-0 victory.

"It’s Mac," Moore said of her motivation to come out firing. "We’ve got to come out and show what Herscher is about."

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you