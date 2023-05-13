MANTENO — In her fourth and final year starting in the midfield and front line for the Coal City girls soccer team, Cara Planeta knew that this was her last chance to accomplish her goal of bringing the Coalers their first regional title in the sport since 2014.

And when the senior midfielder and forward had the opportunity in Friday's IHSA Class 1A Manteno Regional championship against Bishop McNamara, Planeta made the most of it.

With the game tied at a pair and time ticking down in the second half, Planeta hit a literal rainmaker, scoring from outside the box just seconds before heavy rains fell for the second time, delaying the game by an hour, to give the Coalers a 3-2 lead they held on to for the regional championship, their first in nine seasons.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

