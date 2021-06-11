HERSCHER — If one would have told Herscher girls soccer coach Chris Longtin that his Tiger squad would go 15-3 overall in the regular season and make it all the way to the IHSA Class 1A Sectional championship game, he may have looked at them sideways.
Out of his 17-man roster, nine of them feature underclassmen, including freshman Katelyn Borschnack and sophomore Elise Kukuck, who wound up finishing as the top-two scorers in the Illinois Central Eight Conference this season. Nonetheless, his relatively young and inexperienced squad cruised through its sectional bracket by outscoring their first two opponents 15-3, including a seven-goal victory over Thomas St. More Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.
However, as hot as Herscher was coming into its sectional championship game against Normal University High, the Tigers hot-streak finally ran out of flame as they failed to tally a single goal for the first time all season in a 4-0 loss to the Pioneers at home.
“If you would have told me I’d only have four losses at the end of the season I don’t know if I would have believed it,” Longtin said. “My girls dug deep and worked really hard to get here and so I’m very proud of them.”
Playing in extremely hot conditions on Friday evening, the Tigers did their best to hang with a Pioneer squad that was also coming off a seven-goal victory in the sectional semifinals after having bested St. Teresa in shutout fashion. Herscher goalkeeper Rourke Zigrossi stayed busy early on by working tirelessly to stuff nine clean shot attempts by the Pioneers throughout the first 40 minutes of play, but one finally connected to the back of the net with around 13 minutes left in the first half when Normal University High’s Marisa Lopez found Adriana Crabtree for the match’s only score in the first half, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead that they would eventually take into halftime.
“I think we raised our level of play to the competition today,” Longtin said. “I’ve seen some film on Normal University High and they are tough and well-coached.
“I think we gave them a run for their money in the beginning there and then it just came down to how much gas in the tank we had left, I guess.”
The second half featured more of the same with the Pioneers clearly dominating the time of possession thanks to crisp passes from all of their midfielders and defenders. The excellent communication between teammates and nice set ups helped the road squad tally three more goals in the second half at the 47, 75 and 78-minute marks off 12 shot attempts, nine of which came on goal.
“As a team Normal moves and possesses the ball really well,” Longtin siad. “And kind of like what we did in our last game, when we are able to possess the ball, we were able to tack on a ton of goals. So possessing the ball is something we definitely have to work on and get our touches a little bit better.”
Due to strong defense by the Pioneers, Herscher rarely had opportunities to score in opposing territory. In fact, the best chance the Tigers had came with about 24 minutes left when both Borschnack and Natalie Morris failed to capitalize on a wide open net. In a scramble around the goal fighting through defenders, both of them missed a wide open net around the goalie box when Normal’s keeper stay put on the ground after making the initial save.
Even though the Tigers came up short in its season finale coach Longtin noted that he couldn’t be happier knowing a majority of his squad will be returning not only for next season, but years to come.
“We are hoping to get five or six freshmen next season and build off what we already have,” Longtin said. “My junior captions will still be around and hopefully mold them, but our leadership goes way beyond just my captains and so I’ll be very happy to have this group back next season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.