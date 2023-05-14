HERSCHER — The Herscher girls soccer team won its seventh consecutive regional with a resounding 9-1 win over Wilmington on Tuesday in the IHSA Class 1A Herscher regional championship, setting up a showdown against Peotone in the 1A Manteno Sectional semifinal Tuesday at 6 p.m.

“The kids have worked really hard to get to this point and a lot of good things have been happening this year,” said Herscher coach Chris Longtin. “I thought the last time we played in this game (regional championship), we didn’t play well, and to get to where we’re at now and the strides we’ve made, it's just tremendous.

"Everything is clicking and that's what you want this time of the year.”

