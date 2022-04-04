BRADLEY — One of the most fun area girls soccer rivalries, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Herscher, took an undesired two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, but was finally able to resume for the first time since 2018-19 when the two teams met at Bradley-Bourbonnais in a clash of teams that entered the pitch with three-game winning streaks.
It was the Tigers who claimed victory with a 2-1 win on the road, which gave Herscher head coach Chris Lontin a happy reunion at the school he grew up supporting as a high school student-athlete.
"Having gone to high school here back in the day I love coming to Bradley-Bourbonnais to play," Longtin said. "It's nice to play my alma mater and they always give us a good game."
The Tigers came out determined to control the ball from the jump as they out-shot the Boilermakers 12-3 in the first half. Their ability to continually control the ball in the first 40 minutes of play eventually led to them being able to take a 1-0 halftime lead when Elise Kukuck punched one in at the 35-minute mark, which was just five minutes until halftime.
"We came in just wanting to posses and control the ball, which is something we've been working on," Longtin said. "I thought we did a nice job of that today, especially in the first half."
Coming out of halftime Herscher wasted little time before securing a much-needed goal to give the Tigers some breathing room. Seven minutes into the second half Katelyn Borschnack found the back of the net to put her team up 2-0.
"I got a good ball in from Ally Meyer and I saw I had one defender on me that I beat, which left me open for a shot on goal," Borschnack said of her score.
The ability to have two great scorers in Borschnack and Kukuck is a luxury that most coaches don't typically have. And so despite the fact the Boilermakers were able to get onto the scoreboard off a successful penalty kick by Tess Wallace with 24 minutes remaining in the second half, the home team couldn't match the firepower of the Tigers down the stretch.
"Herscher had so many strong players," Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Kristen Powell said. "They just kept the ball and so we couldn't get a rhythm. So all the credit goes towards their skill players."
Kukuck and Borschnack have been instrumental to Herscher's 4-1 start the season, as the two midfielders have accounted for 12 of the team's 14 goals to begin the season.
"I've got two of the best midfielders [Kukuck and Borschnack] in Class 1A I think, if not a little bit higher even," Longtin said. "Those two make a lot of things happen."
As for Bradley-Bourbonnais, the loss puts the Boilermakers at 3-2 overall this season. However, coach Powell believes this loss will only benefit her squad going forward.
"Herscher is a very strong team and so this loss shows us that we need to sharpen our focus and today we needed to challenge the ball and that got in our way," she said. "This will help us figure out what we need to do in the future."
STAT BOOK
Borschnack and Kukuck scored one goal each to lead the Tigers. Rourke Zigrossi grabbed four saves.
Wallace scored the long goal to lead the Boilermakers. Goalkeeper Jocelyn Zettergren tallied seven saves.
UP NEXT
Herscher (4-1) will travel to Crete-Monee at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday while BBCHS (3-2) will head to Sandburg at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.
