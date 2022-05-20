MANTENO — Since taking over goalkeeper duties as a freshman, Herscher senior Rourke Zigrossi has turned away plenty of shots for the Tigers during her career, almost one for as many times as she's begged head coach Chris Longtin for the chance to take a penalty kick should the opportunity arise.
On Friday evening, the tides turned when Zigrossi found herself taking a penalty kick in the shootout of Friday's IHSA Class 1A Manteno Sectional championship against Chicago University High.
“The past four years I’ve been begging Coach Longtin to let me shoot a PK,” Zigrossi said. “I’ve been hoping that in my senior year he was going to let me take one."
And the senior cashed in.
In addition to her three shootout saves, Zigrossi had her own number called in the shootout period, scoring the game-winner in a penalty kick shootout the Tigers won 3-2 after a 2-2 draw lasted through overtime.
“I thought it took a little bit to get adjusted to the field and the 30-mile-per-hour winds, but overall, we couldn’t be happier for the win and to be moving on,” said Herscher coach Chris Longtin. “... We start every year with the goal and expectation of going to state, and the girls rose up to that standard.
"I’m really proud of all of them."
With the win, Herscher’s record improved to 19-4 on the season and keeps its season alive, advancing to play Normal University High in Tuesday's super-sectional round.
Chicago University scored the game's first goal, but the Tigers responded with Elise Kukuck's 29th goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1.
Later in the first half, the Maroons struck again to take the lead, but once again Herscher struck back to tie the game when Katelyn Borschnack found the back of the net for the 41st time this season on an assist from Kukuck, tying the game at 2-2 heading into halftime.
In the second half, both teams continued to battle hard, but neither team could convert. The game stayed deadlocked through 20 minutes of overtime before heading into the shootout.
Kukuck and Borschnack buried the first two kicks of the shootout, both countered by the Maroons. After both teams failed to convert on their third attempts, Zigrossi made a diving save before stepping up to kick herself and burying the game-winning shootout goal.
“It was the first and only goal of my career, and to do it on my first opportunity ever is just exciting," Zigrossi said. "I’m so happy we were able to pull this one out against such a great team.”
Longtin knew before overtime started there was a good possibility Zigrossi would have her long-awaited opportunity.
“We practice this shootout situation every day at the end of practice, and Coach [Alan] High and I are always watching to see who to put in these situations,” Longtin said. “I told [Zigrossi] before the overtime started that she would be our No. 4 or 5 in the shootout and to be ready.
"I think she was able to digest that information for a while and get prepared for that moment; Rourke is game-ready at all times," he added. "She was incredible tonight and will be tough to replace when she leaves the program.”
UP NEXT
Before Zigrossi and her senior classmates move on, they'll look to continue their path towards the IHSA Class State Finals, with one match standing between the Tigers and their first trip to the finals since 2018-19 — Tuesday's IHSA Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Super-Sectional against Normal University High at 6 p.m.
