MANTENO — After watching Coal City out-grind the IHSA Class 1A Manteno Sectional's other top seed, Chicago University High, for an upset win in the first sectional semifinal Tuesday evening, Herscher's girls soccer team knew it needed to make its presence felt early and not allow Illinois Central Eight Conference rival Peotone pick up any momentum in the nightcap.

Much like they've done all year, the Tigers did just that.

The Tigers got three goals from three different players — Katelyn Borschnack, Elise Kukuck and Macey Moore — in the game's first 10 minutes to take control early and never let go on their way to a 7-0 win.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

