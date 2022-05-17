MANTENO — Heading into its IHSA Class 1A Manteno Sectional championship match against Chicago Christian on Tuesday the Herscher girls soccer team planned to overpower the Knights by continually putting up shots to the corners of the goalpost.
As a result of their gameplan, the Tigers wound up totaling 25 shots and 12 shots on goal in the first half alone to help take a commanding 5-1 lead into halftime before taking the sectional semifinal match 8-2 over the Knights to secure a bid to the sectional championship at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Manteno.
"We were going in with the mentality to take as many shots as we could," junior midfielder Elise Kukuck said. "We kind of scouted the goalkeeper and found out that she wasn't that good against the corners, and so we were able to put it on frame and finish."
After totaling 10 shots, five shots on goal, and zero goals within the first 15 minutes of play Herscher went on to rack up four goals in a matter of five minutes.
Emma Haugen put the Tigers on the board first with a score off an assist by Brooke King at the 15-minute mark, followed by another goal by Katelyn Borschnack off an assist by Ally Meyer at the 16-minute mark before Kukuck scored her first of three goals at the 17-minute mark.
Up 3-0, Borschnack then quickly secured a steal in opposing territory before kicking it into the back of the net at the 20-minute mark, giving the Tigers four quick goals in what seemed like a blink of an eye.
"I usually stress what is called the tough-two rule, which means two minutes after something happens you can usually get another thing to happen because the team is usually thinking about it or they are hanging their heads," Herscher head coach Chris Longtin said. "If we can do things like that, it starts to take the wind out of people's sails and the pressure we put on Chicago Christian was definitely helpful."
The Tigers' defense matched their offensive firepower by not allowing the Knights to have any shot attempts for the first 29 minutes of action. In fact, Chicago Christian's only shot attempt in the first half came with 11 minutes remaining when E.B. Friesen scored off a free kick to the right corner pocket, which Herscher goalkeeper Rourke Zigrossi missed saving by guessing the shot would be kicked to the left side of the goalpost.
With just a minute remaining before halftime Herscher quickly rebounded by tacking on its fifth goal off a score by Meyer to take a four-goal lead into the break.
After the short intermission the Tigers picked up where they left off in the first half by securing three more scores, including two within the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Four minutes into the second half Haugen connected on her second score of the evening before Kukuck added her second goal at the 50-minute mark, giving Herscher three separate multi-scorers on the evening.
"I think our distribution has come along nicely," Longtin said. "...We are starting to trust people to do their job and they have been doing their jobs and so I'm proud of them."
Kukuck eventually wound up securing a hat-trick by scoring the Tigers eighth and final goal of the match late into the second half.
"I saw that I had some speed on Chicago Christian's defenders and so I was able to penetrate, get behind them, and make a few runs in behind them, which my teammates were able to play off me," Kukuck said of her performance. "
Peotone's season ends in sectional semis
Riding a four-game win streak while outscoring its opponents 15-3 during its streak the Peotone girls soccer team couldn't have come into its third postseason match against University High in the IHSA Class 1A Manteno Sectional semifinals any more confident.
Led by senior Danielle Piper, the Blue Devils knew they would need to start strong to have a chance to kick past the 12-3-1 overall U-High Maroons and secure their bid to the sectional championship against Herscher. However, after finding a way to force a 1-1 tie at halftime Peotone found itself outscored 3-1 in the second half, leaving them to conclude the season 11-6-1 overall with a 4-2 defeat.
"We had higher expectations for where we would go this season," Peotone head coach Justin Meyers said of his teams' sectional semifinal loss. "We aimed higher, but that doesn't mean where we ended up necessarily reflects as not meeting expectations or anything like that.
"I think we just ended up running into a really good team and so it's more of a hats off to them [U-High] than a knock on us because I think overall we had a pretty good year."
Despite allowing the Maroons to score first, Peotone managed to counter with a goal of their own when Piper scored an unassisted goal to help force a 1-1 tie at the break, which left the Blue Devils feeling good heading into halftime.
"We felt pretty good where we were at halftime," Meyers said. "They scored off a free kick and we had our chances in the first half. We felt good about Piper being able to beat her defenders and work her magic."
Although Piper did manage to somewhat work her magic in the second half by scoring her second goal of the night, her teammates weren't able to keep pace as the Maroons scored three-straight goals to open up the second half before Piper notched her second one, which left the Blue Devils to suffer a 4-2 loss at Manteno.
"U-High moved the ball really well in the second half," Meyers said. "They are very quick and methodical in how they control and move the ball as a team...when they found a crack in our defense they exploited it.
"Hats off to them because they made some nice plays that you need to make to win in the playoffs."
STAT BOOK
Kukuck recorded a hat-trick to lead the Tigers. Borschnack tallied two goals and three assists. Haugen scored twice and Meyer chipped in one goal and one assist. Hailey King and Brooke King had one assist each while goalkeeper Rourke Zigrossi tallied zero saves.
UP NEXT
Herscher will advance to the IHSA Class 1A Sectional championship against U-High Chicago at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Manteno.
