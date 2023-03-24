BRADLEY — Sophia DiCarlo found the back of the net five times Thursday to push the Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers past Kankakee 7-0 in All-City action.

The Boilers picked up their first win of the season and improved to 1-2 on the year while Kankakee’s record fell to 0-4.

After failing to score a goal in the first two contests of the year, the Boilers erupted for three goals in the first 22 minutes before adding four more in the second half to run away with the All-City win.

