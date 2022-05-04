Each year, more and more women coaches are introduced into the world of sports.
Whether it be for a professional organization such as the NFL — which had a record 12 women coaches in the league in 2021 — or at a lower level like the prep sports scene, women are seeing themselves represented more and more on the sidelines.
So it’s no surprise to see local prep sports teams have taken that same initiative, as this girls soccer season has seen the addition of two new women coaches in Kankakee County.
Before this girls soccer season kicked off, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Manteno named new coaches.
The Boilermakers hired their former varsity assistant, Kristen Powell, to take over for former coach Rohan Robinson on the girls side. The Panthers hired Amanda Zea to replace Justin Emmerson, who still serves as the boys head coach, for their girls head-coaching position.
“I love that more females are being recognized for their passion, hard work and dedication to their craft,” Powell said.
Powell and Zea now join Dawn Compton, of Beecher, and Elizabeth McLaughlin, of Momence, as the area’s only female girls soccer head coaches.
“I think it’s really cool to see more and more women coaches within the area,” Zea said. “Growing up, I never really had female coaches, and I didn’t know a lot of my friends [who] had female coaches either, and so I love that women are starting to step up and lead the girls. ... It’s good to see coaching even out a bit because I think women do have a lot to offer in sports.”
This sentiment also was echoed by Powell after she elected to fill out her coaching staff with all females, marking the first time ever the head coaches of every girls soccer team in the program — from the varsity to the freshmen — are all women.
“I hired Katie Lindo, Ari LaGesse and Emily Wilcox because they are ready to help me break this stigma of female coaching positions,” Powell said. “As a female coach of the boys teams in the past, I respect all women who can be brave enough to not let those barriers get in the way.”
Powell brings plenty of experience to the Boilermakers head-coaching position. Although she never has held the title of head coach, she was a three-time captain at Millikin University, playing midfielder from 2003-07, before gaining knowledge of how to run a program under Robinson from 2008 until she was tabbed to replace him.
“I learned a lot from the previous head coach, who led the program for 19 years,” Powell said. “The learning curve really is about trying to do the business side of being a head coach.”
Much like Powell at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Zea honed in most of her skills as a college player, playing goalkeeper for Olivet Nazarene University before graduating in 2020. Zea then became a volunteer assistant varsity coach for the Panthers’ boys and girls squads under Emerson in 2021 and also served as the goalkeeper coach for the ONU girls soccer program, which is a position she still holds.
“It’s exciting to have gotten the opportunity to become the new girls soccer coach at Manteno,” Zea said. “It’s nice that I got the chance to see the program last year and be part of it when Emerson was the coach.”
Zea and the Panthers hope to see their win totals increase from their current 2-10 mark, but the fact that her girls have a role model in place they can better identify with is more important than what any scoreboard could indicate.
“I love being a part of the women’s movement in sports,” Zea said. “I really think it’s important for girls growing up in sports to have women as coaches, whether it be as an assistant or head coach because it’s a different dynamic.”
