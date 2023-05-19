Herscher captains Elise Kukuck, center, Hailey King (13), and Katelyn Borschnack, right, celebrate with the Class 1A Manteno Sectional championship plaque on Friday following the Tigers' 6-2 victory over Coal City.
MANTENO — After remembering how stressful and tenuous last year's sectional championship win over Chicago University in a shootout, Herscher's girls soccer team was more than ready to avoid going into any extra time during this year's IHSA Class 1A Manteno Sectional championship, which featured an Illinois Central Eight Conference battle against a Coal City squad that was looking for its sectional title ever, let alone two in a row.
With the new key additions of freshmen Danica Woods, Gianni Jaime and senior Macey Moore, alongside their top two returners in Katelyn Borschnack and Elise Kukuck, the Tigers managed to take care of business with a 6-2 victory on Friday evening to help earn back-to-back sectional championships.
The Tigers improved to 20-2 in the process as they advanced to next week's super-sectional that they host. The Coalers, who earned their third-ever sectional title game appearances after comeback wins over Bishop McNamara in the regional finals and Chicago University in the sectional semis, saw their season end at 12-8-2.
