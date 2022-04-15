HERSCHER — Katelyn Borschnack and Elise Kukuck were unstoppable Thursday, combining for eight goals in Herscher’s 10-0 home victory over Wilmington.
With the win, Herscher improved to 9-3 overall on the season and 3-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. With the loss, Wilmington dropped to 4-4-2 overall on the season and 0-2 in the ICE conference.
“We worked the ball well tonight, and our defense was pretty good,” said Herscher coach Chris Longtin. “Hailey King does a nice job securing the line and getting those balls out very quickly, and that's where our offense stems from, is getting the ball and transitioning to our midfielders, and our midfielders are fantastic.”
Kuckuck put Herscher on the board 10 minutes into the game, scoring on a header from a corner kick that was assisted by Jalynn Miner.
“I’ve been struggling to put those headers in the back of the net lately,” Kukuck said. “It felt good to capitalize on that opportunity and put my team ahead ealy.”
Just minutes later, Borschnack began a dominant 25-minute stretch that would result in five-straight goals for the standout sophomore, despite heavy wind gusts on the evening.
“With the windy conditions today, we just wanted to be aggressive and take some chances,” Borschnack said. “I had a lot of scoring opportunities tonight, so I’m just glad I was able to help my team out and take advantage of the looks I got.”
Kukuck added two more goals in the second half to secure the hat trick.
Senior Natalie Morris and freshman Molly Huizinga scored their first varsity goals in the final six minutes to make the final score.
“We were all cheering Natalie and Molly on at the end of the game,” Kukuck said. “It’s always fun when players score their first goal.
"It’s awesome to see them get the opportunity because they work really hard; everyone was really excited for them.”
Wilmington coach Travis Ivanoff credited Herscher for exploiting some of their weaknesses in the loss.
“We knew (Borschnack) was lights out, but she’s even faster than I thought she’d be," Ivanoff said. “We had a couple of holes and Herscher exploited every single one of them.
"We tried our best where we could with a couple of injuries here and there," he added. "Fortunately we have a four-day weekend to rest up. Our kids are in good spirits, we’ll get back to the drawing board and bounce back.”
UP NEXT
Both teams resume conference play next week when Herscher travels to Lisle on Monday for a 6:30 start, while Wilmington hosts Reed-Custer Tuesday at 4:30.
