KANKAKEE — After having gone 0-3 with zero goals in 240 minutes of action during the Coal City shootout over this past weekend Beecher head coach Dawn Compton was hoping to see her girls soccer team make its presence felt early when they headed to Kankakee on Monday evening.
Per Compton's request, the Bobcats wasted zero time getting on the scoreboard as they went on to secure all three of their first half goals within the first 12 minutes of play, one of which came just 14 seconds into the contest when sophomore midfielder Lennon Loonam connected on the game's first goal before taking a 4-0 shutout win over the Kays on the road.
"Normally we've been a second half team this season," Compton said. "So we've been trying to preach to the girls to play a full 80 minutes and so we really came out strong and we had the wind on our side, which helped us in the first half.
The score by Loonam less than 30 seconds into the match set the tone for the rest of the evening as the Bobcats were able to quickly build on their leads following scores by Alyssa Dillinger and Charlotte Farrar at the 8-minute and 12-minute marks respectively.
"I think I was able to score so fast because of the cross pass by Farrar," Loonam said of her score. "I just put it right on goal and I think it definitely helped get us pumped up and excited for the rest of the game."
Riding high off the fact they connected on three scores in the first half Beecher then used its confidence to play tenacious defense in the second half in order to help put its goalkeeper Taylor Kills, who contributed nine saves, in a position to record her first shutout since a 12-0 win over Momence on April 21st.
"By the time it was halftime obviously our girl's spirits were up and I think the pressure was kind of off," Compton said. "I think playing three games on Saturday and not scoring a goal is rough and I think that pressure was starting to mount and so being able to score so quick kind of helped take that pressure off the girls, which allowed them to play relaxed in the second half."
The 4-0 victory over Kankakee helped the Bobcats end their three-game losing streak while also putting them back around .500% (6-6-1 overall, 5-1 in Southland Athletic Conference) as they get ready to enter the final stretch of conference games.
"We have a long week ahead of us," Compton said. "We have five conference games this week and so to start it off on a note like this is great and I think it will lead to better things throughout the week for us."
As for the Kays, their season struggles seem to continue as the shutout loss extends their losing streak to four-games while putting them at a 2-11 overall record.
"I tip my cap to my ladies because they don't give up," Kankakee head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said. "That's the beautiful part about this team is outside of the results, they never give up... everybody is constantly going hard and there is still a lot of room for improvement."
UP NEXT
Beecher will host Bloom at 4:30 p.m. today while Kankakee will travel to UICCP for a tournament game at noon on Sunday.
STAT BOOK
Loonam, Dillinger, Farrar and Zamara Killis each led the Bobcats with one goal apiece. Sam Kain and Brooke Jerkatis each had one assist and Taylor Killis grabbed nine saves.
Leslie Alvarez recorded a team-high seven saves behind the net to lead the Kays. Ana Lopez had five saves in limited action during the first half as the teams back-up goalie when Alvarez had to rest for a non-serious injury before coming back to start in the second half.
