BOURBONNAIS — It might not be showing up in the win-loss column yet, but the Bradley-Bourbonnais girls golf program is making a return to relevance. The Boilers fell to 1-7 on the year Wednesday in a 186-215 loss to Andrew at Aspen Ridge Golf Course in Bourbonnais, but Boilermakers coach Kathy Colclasure has seen plenty of positives lately.
The team’s 215 followed up a 210 score against Lincoln-Way Central on Monday, the lowest team score Colclasure has seen from the Boilers in her fourth year as coach. And in both of those contests, freshmen Gabriella Hubbs, Danica Voss and Madelyn Duchene have factored into the final score, as they have all season, with Hubbs leading the team by shooting a 50 each of the past two days.
“[I have] just been taking my time and taking deep breaths to not be so nervous,” Hubbs said of her recent efforts. “It’s been a fun experience to be on varsity as a freshman and it’s a great accomplishment that I’m glad I’ve [reached].”
Duchene was second for the Boilers with a 52, junior Melanie Erickson shot a 56, and Voss shot a 57. Voss set the Boilers’ single-score standard for the season after shooting a 49 on Monday, something Colclasure can tell has helped motivate Hubbs and her teammates the past two days, as has a sweet incentive.
“Danica had a 49 on Monday, so everyone is trying to get in the 40s because I’ll get them a [Portillo’s] cake shake if they do,” Colclasure said. “And Gabby is knocking right on that door.”
Erickson is one of half a dozen upperclassmen who has helped younger teammates come in and have an effect right away through her leadership skills on and off the course.
“Playing with the older girls, [I] just don’t play intimidated and play for fun,” Hubbs said. “I pick up a few things here and there, and it helps because you can try them out, and some things work, and some don’t.”
Colclasure said it’s not just the tangible skills her younger girls are learning but the intangibles as well and also noted her freshmen have come into high school golf with more experience than most groups.
“The juniors and seniors are helping them along with just getting used to the courses and pace of play and how things are done on the course, so I’ve got to give a lot of credit to the upperclassmen,” Colclasure said. “But these freshmen, they’ve played golf before — a lot of times we get kids who have never touched a club that show up and sometimes have to give them clubs until they get some.
“So, that makes a big difference, and I can’t take credit for the freshmen; they’ve learned a lot before they got to me.”
With just a few meets and the SouthWest Suburban Conference Tournament left on the slate before regionals end the season, Colclasure said she is hoping to see more of what has allowed the Boilers to see their scores nearly halved from seasons past — hard work.
“They just come here with a great work ethic, a lot of kids were here at the range before I got here,” Colclasure said. “They come to practice and don’t miss it; they’re playing with their parents and grandparents over the weekend; they’re taking lessons — it’s just been a great year for work ethic.”
