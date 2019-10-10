CRETE — The Beecher (379) Girls golf team defeated Providence Catholic (394) on Thursday to claim the IHSA Class 1A Regional championship on Thursday at Balmoral Country Club in Crete. The Bobcats beat Providence Catholic by 16 strokes to take home the championship plaque on their home course. Dwight (412) finished in third place and will also advance to the Peru (St. Bede) Sectional on Monday.
Beecher wins regional behind medalist Hayhurst
Although the Bobcats ended up prevailing by 16 strokes, coach Kevin Martewicz said the day was a tense one for his team, knowing how capable the Celtics and other teams in the regional were. The Bobcats were led by Emily Hayhurst (81), Madelyn Boley (93), Victoria Moran (93), and Courteney Gill (112).
“Providence is a good team, so it was tough, nail-biting match,” said Beecher coach Kevin Martewicz. “Emily had a good strong showing again. But Madelyn Boley and Tori Moran showed up huge for us today.”
Martewicz said that his team's hard work throughout the year has been paying off down the stretch.
“It’s a lot of work,” he added. "From the summer tournaments, spring practices, and summer practices. The girls work really hard to do this.”
The Bobcats now find themselves in a position to potentially punch their tickets to state for the first time ever.
“Our sectional is gonna be really tough,” Martewicz said. “But I think if our team shoots low scores like we’re capable of like we did today, then we legitimately have a good shot to be the first Beecher girls golf team to make it to state.”
Ten days removed from winning TVC player of the year for the third time in her career, Hayhurst's low round of 81 not only led the Bobcats, but led all golfers on the day, as she earned medalist honors. Hayhurst beat out Reed-Custer’s Amber Maddox (84) by three strokes to add another win to her growing resume.
“My round had a lot of ups and downs today,” Hayhurst said. “I had some rough points in my round, but I also had some birdies to smooth things out. So everything kind of balanced out in the end.”
Hayhurst said she didn’t think about her score and just focused on each shot.
“Usually, I know pretty close to what I’m shooting,” she added. “But today I had absolutely no idea what my score this entire round, which was honestly a new experience for me. I typically add my score up as I play. But today, I didn’t.”
Hayhurst said although she’s happy to be medalist, nothing tops winning the regional championship as a team and getting the opportunity to play another round with her friends.
“My teammates are just great people,” Hayhurst said. “And I love playing with them. They make golf so much fun. I enjoy every second of it.”
Hayhurst will look to clinch her third straight individual trip to state next week.
Dwight advances
Dwight punched its ticket to sectionals with a third-place finish after shooting a 412 as a team. The Trojans were led by Isabelle Schultz (96), Kelly Deterding (97), Kendahl Weller (104) and Darien Guyer (115).
“This was our third time playing at Balmoral this year, so that was a big advantage for us to be familiar with this course because it is a really tough” said Dwight coach Julie Jensen. “I was very proud of our kid's performance today. I knew we had a shot at third place and our kids came through with lower than usual scores today. So I’m really happy.”
Other area golfers advancing (not on qualifying teams)
Amber Maddox, 84, Reed-Custer
Natalie Schroeder, 88, Watseka
Karli Borsch, 93, Peotone
Adelynn Scharp, 99, Iroquois West
McKinley Tilstra, 100, Iroquois West
Laura Tatroe, 111, Bishop McNamara
