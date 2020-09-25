BOURBONNAIS — Thanks to some improved senior play on its senior night, the Bradley-Bourbonnais girls golf team stayed neck-and-neck against Beecher when the two teams met at Aspen Ridge Thursday, an evening that saw the Boilermakers primed to pull off an upset in their regular season finale.
But Maddie Boley put a stop to that. The Bobcats' senior spoiled the final home meet for her peers in black and red, firing a low score of 42, seven shots better than any other golfer on the day, to help lead Beecher to a 197-202 victory.
Boley was able to separate herself from the pack the same way she has throughout the season, by setting herself up for success with a strong shot off the tee.
"It's always been like that, really," Boley said. "I try to work on other parts of my game but it just kind of works out ... it makes it a lot easier to get on the green."
Bobcats assistant coach Ross Madden, who filled in for head coach Kevin Martewicz Thursday, said Boley's game fit well with the openness of Aspen Ridge, with her driver helping make up for some other aspects of her game.
"She said she was struggling 100 yards and in, and I told her it's just like a button — you turn the driver button on, the iron button goes off or the wedge button goes off," Madden said. "She had some one-putts in there, but then she also evened it out with some three-putts.
"Her putter went cool on her and if she can put that all together, that 42 is gonna be looking more like a 36, 37 or 38," he added. "She had confidence off the tee and after a bad hole, she obviously was able to shake it off."
Tori Moran also came in under 50, tying the Boilers' Anna Stephens for second place overall with a 49. The Bobcats' card was rounded out by a 52 from Madelynne Oppenhuis and Mak Krupa's 54.
With seniors like Boley and Moran at the top, the Bobcats have relied upon some of their youth to step up as the season has gone on, which was the case with a freshman like Krupa.
"She's learning and growing, going from being nervous to play in matches, to playing in the (River Valley) Conference tournament last week to now having a bit more confidence," Madden said. "It's encouraging, especially to have seniors like Maddie, who's a great leader not only on the golf course but also in the classroom."
As for the Boilers, Thursday was the last home meet for seniors Stephens and Desiree Moore, who were grouped together as the Boilers' number-one pairing. And Stephens answered the call by shooting a season-best 49.
"That's everybody's goal, was to break 50 this year, so shooting a 49 on senior night, she felt like she was playing well and was happy with what she was accomplishment," Boilers coach Kathy Colclasure said. "She was super excited about shooting that 49."
While Stephens was stoked to have her best outing of the year come in her curtain call, being able to share that moment with the teammates and coaches she's built strong relationships with is what she left the course thinking about most.
"The bond between your teammates is more than the game," Stephens said. "Even if you have a bad night, you know at the end of the day you can come back to your friends and have a good time.
"It doesn’t matter how good you are, if you can play fair and have fun with people, that’s what makes the game what it is."
And for Stephens and Moore, who carded a 55, those bonds were built with plenty of younger girls that looked up to them, as the Boilers' roster boasts more freshman (three) than they do seniors. Aside from Stephens, the other three Boilers that figured into the final tally were two freshmen (Gabriella Hubbs shot a 50 and Danica Voss shot a 52) and junior Melanie Erickson shot a 51.
"They're comfortable with us," Moore said of her younger teammates. "I feel like they've enjoyed our presence and being with us every day."
Both seniors' parents followed the duo through the front nine in golf carts decorated to match the special occasion, and at the end of it, Colclasure began reflecting on where her seniors started and where they're set to finish when postseason play comes around next month.
"It's always sad because you've spent a lot of time with them, but it's a good time to reflect on their growth and how much better they've gotten the past three years," Colclasure said. "They've helped with modeling what it looks like to be a golfer and how to hold yourself as a Boilermaker."
UP NEXT
The Bobcats will tee off at the Twin Valley Conference Tournament at Minne Monnesse in Grant Park at 9 a.m. Monday in a collision between the River Valley Conference and Sangamon Valley Conference. The Boilers have the SouthWest Suburban Conference Tournament Tuesday at Sanctuary Golf Course in New Lenox at 9 a.m.
