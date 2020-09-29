CRETE — Dreary autumn conditions played a major factor during the girls Twin Valley Conference Tournament at Balmoral Woods Golf Course on Monday.
The seven-team tournament, which featured six area schools, presented many challenges, but none were more impactful than the weather. All throughout the round golfers had to overcome extreme wind and wetness due from rain earlier in the morning.
Although there were three teams who came into the conference tournament with heavy expectations, it was Beecher who ultimately took home the TVC crown after recording a team score of 410, four strokes better than second-place finisher Dwight and 15 strokes over third-place Watseka.
“I’m a little shocked that we won it — I didn’t’ think that we would do it,” Beecher coach Kevin Martewicz said. “I think only playing four players helped us more than it hurt us. It’s always nice to take home a conference championship.”
Leading the way for the Bobcats was Maddie Boley who shot the second-lowest score for the tournament with a 90. She was followed by Tori Moran who shot 96 to finish with the third-best individual score. Makenzie Krupa scored a 109 to tie for 10th and Madelynne Oppenhuis rounded out Beecher with a 115.
The win will surely help Beecher’s confidence going down the final stretch of the season, but it also helped the Bobcats pick up their fourth-straight TVC championship dating back to 2017.
“I was expecting to come in second-place so to finish in first is a sweet surprise,” Martewicz said. “I’m just proud of the way the girls handled themselves out on the course today. They never really let themselves get down.”
Dwight overcame its front nine struggles but by that time it was too late. The Trojans finished in second-place with a team score of 414.
“I thought we had a good chance at winning it this year, but we had some girls struggle more than normal today with the conditions,” Dwight coach Julie Jensen said. “We could have played better.”
All four of the Trojans earned all-conference honors after finishing in the top 10. Kendahl Weller led the squad with 101 (tied for fifth), followed by Kelly Deterding with 102 (sixth), Isabelle Schultz finished with a 104 (seventh) and Sophia Anderson added a 107 (ninth).
"Our pin placements were really difficult today," Jensen said. "We had a lot of girls three-putt, which hurts us a lot. “
Watseka came into the tournament with the best average scores and looked to win it all, but the Warriors ended up dropping to third-place. Outside of medalist Natalie Schroeder, none of the Warriors were able to shoot under 100 which left them to take home a team score of 425.
“It’s one of those things where you are golfing four people so everyone’s score is important,” Watseka coach Darin Hartman said. “So if we had six golfers who knows maybe we would have posted a score a little lower, but it is what it is. We are capable of shooting better and hopefully we are saving it for the regional.”
Schroeder continued her senior year tear with a great long game to earn another first-place finish. She shot an 84 (+12) to take the top spot on the leaderboard.
“I would say 100-yards out definitely helped me today,” Schroeder said. “My tee shots were here and there, but my second shots on the green were pretty good and that’s what saved me today.”
The rest of Schroeder’s teammates weren’t as dominant on the links. However, Carolyn Dickte still managed to join Schroeder on the all-conference team after finishing with the eighth lowest score (105). Allie Hoy finished with 111 and Haley Essington added a 125.
Iroquois West finished as the only other school to break a team score of 500. The Raiders finished fourth with 472 team points thanks to Adelynn Scharp and McKinley Tilstra who both finished in the top ten for individual results.
Scharp took fourth overall in the individual scoring with a 101 and Tilstra carded a 109 which was good enough for 10th. Taylor Talbert finished with 117 and Jaidyn Ashline added a 145 to round out the Raiders.
“I think they handled the conditions pretty well considering they struggled a little with their putting,” Iroquois West coach Patrick Miller said. “Considering how tough and cold it was for them I think they did pretty well.”
Illinois Lutheran finished two points better than Central to help them earn fifth-place. Central totaled a team score of 534 which was 61 strokes better than Cissna Park to help them take a distant sixth-place finish.
Kamryn Grice and Kaylie Warpet both shot 129 to lead Clifton-Central. Lizzy Poskin finished right behind with a 131 and Jillian Baker added a 165 to round out the Comets.
“Most of them haven’t golfed yet,” Central coach Jeff Fenton said of the Comets' first 18-hole outing. “I think of my girls, this is probably the first time three of the four have golfed this year.... I don’t think they were too worried about their scores. They just want to come out here and get better.”
The final team to compete in team scoring were the Timberwolves who finished dead last. Cissna Park took seventh with a team score of 595.
Emily Hylbert led the Timberwolves with 122, Lauren Kaeb shot 143, Katie Hylbert finished with 163 and Haelly Young totaled a 167 for the par-72 course.
St. Anne, Grant Park, Tri-Point and Grace Christian all participated in the event as well, but they each failed to field a full squad to qualify for team scoring.
Erica Sirios led the Cardinals with a 139, followed by teammate Emily Wilkinson who shot a 156.
Zoe Gawlinski totaled a 123 to take the best finish for Grant Park. Gawlinski’s teammate, Izzy Currier added a 132.
Tri-Point finished one golfer short of fielding a full team. Millie Ruiz and Kori Weber led the Chargers with 152 and Cali Statler added a 171.
Emma Haitt was the lone golfer for Grace Christian. She finished the full round with a 119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!