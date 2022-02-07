WATSEKA — Much like the military veterans who displayed courage and toughness to defend our great nation the Watseka girls basketball team exhibited its own grit and tenacity in a 40-35 Vermillion Valley Conference win over Cissna Park at home on Monday evening.
The Warriors forced 24 Cissna Park turnovers throughout the contest, including seven in the opening frame, which led to four Watseka points in transition and an early 13-4 lead, before holding off a Timberwolves squad that outscored the home team 19-14 in the second half.
"This was a typical Warrior basketball game," Watseka head coach Barry Bauer said. "At times we struggled scoring, but this group loves to play defense. We throw a lot of different stuff at our opponents defensively and I thought that helped us get the win tonight."
Before the contest, Watseka honored around 12 military veterans who were in attendance while raising around $500 for the "Wreaths Across America" organization. They also held a chili supper for the veterans prior to tip-off.
"Tonight was a special night," Bauer said. "It was nice to see so many veterans come down to the court and I think the girls appreciated them for coming to the game."
Watseka improved to 21-4 with the win, their 11th in their past 13 games, with the help of its dynamic duo in Sydney McTaggart and Allie Hoy. The two combined for 23 points and 16 rebounds, including 16 first half points, which ultimately helped the Warriors take a 26-16 lead into halftime before never looking back.
"McTaggart and Hoy's performances were exactly what we needed them to do," Bauer said. "It's been like that all season and I thought Haven Meyer gave us some good minutes too. Meyer can maybe step up and be our third scorer come postseason time."
As dominant as the Warriors were defensively throughout the evening their offense wasn't able to match at times, leaving Cissna Park an opportunity to cut its deficit to just five points midway through the third frame following a Brooklyn Stadeli offensive rebound and put back layup that trimmed the Timberwolves deficit to 28-23.
Watseka eventually took a 33-27 lead heading into the final frame, which left the door open for the road team to climb all the way back. However, that's when Hoy gave her squad some much needed breathing room when she connected on back-to-back shots off a midrange jumper and a driving layup that helped put her squad back up double-digits.
The 39-29 lead helped built from Hoy's clutch shooting late was all the Warriors needed to hold off the Timberwolves late comeback attempt.
"I felt like we came together as a team in that fourth quarter," Hoy said. "We talked to each other and knew what we needed to do in order to pull off the win."
Knowing his team is younger than most VVC squads, with seven of his 11 players being made up of freshmen and sophomores, Cissna Park head coach Anthony Videka noted his team is still trying to figure out how to close games out.
"We are just still missing that extra gear to finish a game off or to try and secure a late comeback like we tried to do in the fourth quarter here tonight at Watseka," Videka said.
Despite his team falling to 10-14 overall and 4-5 in the VVC this season with the loss, Videka was pleased for the opportunity to have his squad honor military veterans.
"It was great to be apart of military appreciation night," Videka said. "Coach Bauer asked us to be apart of this and it was a no-brainier.
"To be able to support our troops tonight was fantastic."
For more information about the "Wreaths Across America" foundation head to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org
STAT BOOK
Allie Hoy's 12 points, four rebounds, and one steal led Watseka. Sydney McTaggart added 11 points, 12 rebounds, and two steals. Meyer chipped in six points and Claire Curry secured a team-high five steals.
Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 11 points, followed by teammates Brooklyn Stadeli (eight points), and Addison Seggebruch (seven points).
UP NEXT
Watseka (21-4) will host Milford at 6 p.m. on Thursday while Cissna Park (10-14) will return home for another VVC matchup against Chrisman at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
