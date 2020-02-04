KANKAKEE — Growing up as a young basketball player, Kankakee senior Ambranette Storr idolized two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker and modeled her own game after one of the most legendary names in the history of women's basketball.
"I like her versatility — she can score in so many different ways," Storr said. She can shoot the 3, she can take people off the dribble, she can score in transition."
And at the end of Thursday's 66-36 home victory, Storr joined her idol as one of the state's scoring greats.
When she hit a pair of free-throws late in the fourth quarter for her 31st and 32nd points of the night, Storr tied Parker for 16th on the Illinois High School Association girls basketball career scoring list with 2,758 career points.
"I honestly thought that never would have happened," Storr said of tying an icon like Parker. "It's just a testament to my hard work and dedication I've put in these past few years in high school.
"I'm so stunned that I tied [Parker], my favorite player."
Storr's mother, Annette Brandy, took over as interim head coach last week after coach John Maniatis resigned. That gave Brandy a front-row seat to her daughter's feat.
She said that Storr and her brother, Ambrozino, a junior on the Kays' boys basketball team, were destined for the basketball-filled lives they've led through their youth.
"I always tell people that if Amber or A.J. were in families that played musical instruments, they would play that musical instrument as well — we're just a big basketball family," Brandy said. "I played in college and semi-pro, so it's something we normally do for enjoyment ... we're either watching basketball or playing basketball."
And although she enjoyed seeing her daughter tie her childhood idol, as the team's coach now, Brandy said her main focus Tuesday was the win that improved the Kays to 25-4 on the season.
"I'm wearing a different hat now, so my main concern was that we were executing," Brandy said. "All I care about at the end of the day is the W."
Storr wasn't the only senior Kay that was honored for their prolific scoring Tuesday. In a pregame ceremony, Imani Williams was recognized for reaching the 1,000 career point milestone last week.
"I didn't think I would get to this point because I'm always the passer — I would rather get the assist than the points," Williams said. "So this was a good accolade for me."
That passing Williams spoke of has helped make her and Storr the latest of a slew of local dominant duos in recent history.
"It's just fun to play with someone that can balance me out," Williams said. "She does the scoring and I do the other stuff — she gets my stats up and I get hers up."
Storr and Williams are the lone seniors for a Kays this season. But as two four-year varsity players, Storr said that their own memories of playing on varsity at a young age has helped them lead their young team that features eight underclassmen.
"We're both four-year players so I think that experience helps with the young group," Storr said. "And we can learn a lot in the leadership role because I had never held that position before."
As for the game, the Kays took a double-digit lead within a handful of minutes, never leaving the result in doubt. Brandy said with limited time before postseason play begins in two weeks, her girls have been able to start adapting to the nuances of having a new coach during the season.
"it's a big challenge for anyone, especially under the circumstances," Brandy said. "Trying to establish a culture that fits my coaching stye has been difficult but the girls are coming around quickly."
Stat Book
Storr added 14 boards, four assists, two blocks and three steals to the game-high 32 points. Avery Jackson added 13 points and three assists. Williams finished with seven points, three assists, 18 rebounds, a block and four steals.
Up Next
The Kays will host Bloom Friday at 5:30 p.m.
