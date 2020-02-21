KANKAKEE — The Kays picked up their second regional championship title in the past three years and continued their impressive run through the 2019-20 season with a 66-52 win over Metamora on their home floor in the IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Regional Championship.
Led once again by elite wing Amber Storr, who piled up 35 points, rebounds and four assists in spite of missing nearly all of the first half due to foul trouble, the Kays were able to overcome their star's first-half absence. All but two of Storr's points came in the second half as she rampaged through the Metamora defense.
Her early foul trouble had the potential to be a major issue for the Kays, however. She picked up three quick ones in the first quarter and spent the rest of the half on the bench as Metamora played a strong back-and-forth half against the favored Kays. Avery Jackson and Imani Williams did a nice job of carrying the load considering Storr's unexpected absence, but the Redbirds were able to hold their own nicely and even carry a narrow 26-24 lead into the second half.
In spite of the promising first half, however, Storr's absence seemed to lull Metamora into an unearned complacency. With Storr's return in the third, it was all Kankakee the rest of the way. The Redbirds vacillated between visible worry and full-blown panic as the Kays rolled to a comfortable win on the back of their star senior's half.
Metamora was so out of sorts down the stretch that they spent the entirety of the half in serious foul trouble as they desperately tried to stop the resurgent Kays. When Kankakee extended its lead to double digits for the first time at 42-32 with a minute left in the third, Metamora had nine team fouls to Kankakee's one. Storr finished the final frame with the same three fouls she amassed in the first quarter.
"I'm just glad we got it done and over with. It was a rough start for us and definitely a rough start for me with three fouls in the first quarter," Storr said. "I'm just glad we dug ourselves out of that hole. It's very important because you never know what can happen in these types of game. I could go out with fouls and go down with an injury, so it's nice to know my teammates have my back."
Jackson shouldered a healthy amount of the load in Storr's absence early on and finished with 20 points, five assists and five rebounds in the win, while Williams also hit double-digits with 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks.
Having two other top-flight players to support Storr could prove more valuable than ever for Kankakee as the quality of its competition escalates as the postseason progresses.
"I'm glad we got it together in the second half. Having such a key player in foul trouble definitely threw our offense out of line," said Kankakee coach Annette Brandy. "We definitely had to play strong defense and we had to play disciplined as a team. That's something we've been working on over the past several games. We're not going to be able to get the steal on every possession on every play, especially against teams with strong ball-movement.
"I was happy with Imani's leadership and the way she was able to be vocal and I was also happy with our shot selection," she added. "We have to search not only for a good shot, but for a great shot and I think the girls are starting to understand that."
The Kays have put together an excellent record this season and improved to 28-4 as they head into the the Class 3A Rock Island Sectional.The goal for the Kays as they climb higher on the postseason ladder will be playing at the top of their ability from the start, instead of waiting until later to truly hit their full stride.
"The most important thing is to watch our fouls and rebound the ball. We have to take away the high post because we get killed from there too often," Storr said. "We take a while to get warmed up, which we need to get better about as a unit. We're a second half team, but we need to get a quicker read on how the refs are calling the game and get a feel for things sooner."
Up Next
The Kays will continue their postseason push in the first round of the Rock Island Sectional on Monday when they take on Peoria at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!