Kankakee's star senior Ambranette Storr notched yet another impressive milestone at home in a Southland Conference showdown against Bloom, scoring 34 points in a 65-55 Kays victory to move into 15th place all-time with 2,776 points in her career.
Storr eclipsed the high school totals of a two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player to get there as she leapfrogged Candace Parker on the all-time leaderboard. Parker tallied 2,768 points in her storied high school career at Naperville Central from 2001 to 2004.
The accomplishment came on one of the biggest stages so far this season for the Kays. Not only were they hosting a conference rival, but the contest was also the first half of Kays versus Cancer night — a doubleheader featuring both the boys and girls teams which was started this year to encourage support for the fight against cancer.
"We had a lot of nerves because it was a big crowd and it's a boy-girl night and we wanted to show off for our fans, but I feel like we got it together in the second half," Storr said. "It was a big gime, but our goals are way bigger than this. We want to be playing for a state championship. We did a nice job of picking it up in the second half and playing our type of basketball.
As a team, the Kays played three strong quarters with a bit of a lull on either side of the halftime intermission that allowed Bloom to briefly inch back into contention and even hold a narrow lead for a few minutes early in the third. The Blazing Trojans seized the lead with four quick points in the opening seconds of the second half and held it until Storr knotted the score at 40-40 with three minutes left in the period.
It was all Kays from that point forward, however, as Storr knocked down her only 3-pointer of the evening to retake the lead for good seconds later. Kankakee drastically improved its presence in the paint and on the glass during its game-clinching fourth quarter, while Storr and teammates Imani Williams and Sydney Ramsey widened the gap en route to the 10-point win.
"I was happy with the way we rebounded in the second half. Going into halftime we were down nine rebounds and at the end of the game we ended up tying them with 34 each," said head coach Annette Brandy. "I was pleased with their effort on the rebounding end of things in the second half. I thought our ball movement was a little stagnant in the first half, but we definitely did a better job in the second half."
The victory improves the Kays' impressive season standing to 26-4 overall and 14-1 in Southland Conference play. It was their ninth-consecutive win and they have yet to lose in 2020. Friday's win over Bloom was only Brandy's fourth game at the helm after taking over for former coach John Maniatis, who resigned at the end of January.
The change has been inconvenient for the Kays and came at an extremely inopportune time with just four games remaining before the postseason, but Brandy has led the way to wins in three of those four games with only the final one to go before the postseason begins.
"This is a new coach with a new system in place and it's only the third game, so the girls are still trying to get acclimated to running a the new scheme," Brandy said. "All things considered, I thought we did a very good job. There are a lot of opportunities for people to score in a triangle offense, so it is just a matter of them being comfortable and cutting (to the basket) at the proper time.
"But I'm a coach, so I'm never satisfied. We had a goal before the game to hold them under 40 points, so I'm a little disappointed in our defense," she added. "Offensively, sometimes you're going to miss shots, but you should always be able to rely on your defense. We just need to do more talking and execute on the help side, but we're starting to come along."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!