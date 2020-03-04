Six local girls hoops stars had their names honored statewide earlier this week when the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association released its IHSA Class 1A and Class 2A All-State teams.
Three players were honored as special mentions at each level. Beecher sophomore Abby Shepard, Peotone senior Mae Graffeo and Reed-Custer senior Jaden Christian were all named to the special mention team in Class 2A.
At the Class 1A level, another trio of area players found themselves on the special mention team — Dwight junior Kayla Kodat, Gardner-South Wilmington junior Abby Beck, and Beck's teammate, senior Kaitlynn Kavanaugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!