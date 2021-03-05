BRADLEY — Senior night couldn’t have come at a better time for the Bradley-Bourbonnais girls basketball team. After beginning the season 0-6, the Boilermakers gained some momentum heading into its Southland Athletic Conference matchup against Andrew after the Boilermakers picked up their first win of the season over Beecher last Thursday on the road.
The win over the Bobcats plus the addition of a lively home crowd for senior night, which honored lone senior Faith Davis before tipoff, ended up giving the Boilermakers the spark they needed to avenge their earlier season loss to Andrew with a 53-44 win over the Thunderbolts.
“I think we played our best basketball tonight,” Boilers coach Liz Bart said. “We finally put two halves together and we were struggling to do that in previous games.”
Bradley-Bourbonnais came out with intensity, but it didn’t necessarily result in an offensive rhythm right off the bat. Andrew’s Katie DeHaan pounded the paint early, scoring 8 of her team-high 18 points in the first quarter which forced the Boilermakers to trail 15-12 after the first.
Andrew continued its downhill attack into the second until everything seemed to change with about five minutes remaining in the first half. Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Ellie Haggard picked up a questionable technical foul on a rebound attempt and the ensuing response from the Boilers was to turn it up a notch. They ended the half on a 16-6 run to take a three-point lead at the half.
“The game was definitely chippy, but I kept telling our girls to keep their composure,” Bart said. “They did a really nice job valuing the ball on offense and playing good defense after that tech.”
A huge key in Bradley-Bourbonnais' run to end the second half was due to Davis. After being held scoreless for the first quarter and a majority of the second, the senior shooter caught fire and scored seven points in the final three minutes of the first half, including two 3-pointers.
“I was mainly just out there having fun,” Davis said. “It was one of my last home games so I just played my game and points came to me.”
Bradley-Bourbonnais then carried its momentum into the offensive fireworkds continued. The Boilers opened up the third on a 10-4 run to see their lead reach double-digits and never got closer than a couple possessions in front of the small crowd and pep band on hand.
“Collectively I think we all did a nice job together, but yeah Faith Davis is a senior and she was the one who was obviously honored tonight,” Bart said. “So I’m glad she was able to have a big night for herself.”
STAT BOOK
Davis finished her senior night as Bradley-Bourbonnais leading scorer with 16 points, five rebounds and a steal. Addy Lombardi scored 13 points and Haggard added 12 points.
UP NEXT
Bradley-Bourbonnais will look to improve its win streak to three games with a win over Lincoln-Way West on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.