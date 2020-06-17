Daily Journal Staff Report
The Kankakee girls basketball team just added another member to its coaching staff for the 2020-21 season, as former Bishop McNamara star Khadaizha Sanders has joined her former coach, new Kankakee coach Kurt Weigt, on the Kays’ bench.
“It feels great to be able to come back to my hometown where I was born and raised,” Sanders said. “And so to be able to come back here and coach is something I would have never imagined.”
Fresh off a five-year career playing NCAA Division I hoops at Rutgers University, the former point guard will reunite with Weigt, her freshman basketball coach, to begin her coaching career.
“I stayed in contact with her when she moved on and went to play at Rutgers,” Weigt said. “And then, she reached out to me about something, and then we got to talking a little bit about what her career plans were and what she aspires to do, and she said coaching.
“And I said, ‘Well, that’s funny you say that because I think we have an opening at Kankakee, and we’d love to have you if you would consider it.’”
