PEOTONE — Reed-Custer’s girls varsity basketball program came into its contest against Peotone with one goal — revenge. The Comets looked to avenge their home loss to the Blue Devils back in December by returning the favor on the road Monday night.
“We took this as a challenge. They came into our place and beat us earlier in the year,” Reed-Custer head coach Nick Klein said. "It's one of our two conference losses this season and since Jan. 1, we are now 8-0 in what we call the second part of the season."
The Comets could lay claim to that 8-0 mark since the new year thanks to their ability to pull away in the second half on the road Monday and pick up a 55-38 victory against the Blue Devils.
The Comets eighth-straight win improved them to 18-9 on the season and 10-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, a game and a half behind Lisle for first place. The Blue Devils fell to 18-7 (8-2).
“It’s very exciting, this is kind of breathtaking because now we are second in conference,” Reed-Custer guard Daniele Cherry said. “This is just a big win for the team and everybody contributed to it.”
Although Cherry didn't stuff the stat sheet like some of her other teammates, she did manage to hit two crucial 3-pointers in the second half which helped keep the Blue Devils from making a late fourth-quarter push.
Another factor that constantly helped the Comets put down any Peotone comeback plans was Klein’s signature, loud coaching style. Known for his energetic enthusiasm on the sidelines, the Comets seemingly took Klein's energy and took it to the court.
“I think a lot of times, my girls feed off me being vocal to them,” Klein said. “I’m going to be who I am. I only know one way to go and that’s 100 mph. Sometimes the other fans and coaches don’t like it, but I could care less. My girls, I’m here to coach them.”
The girl who most benefited from coach Klein’s coaching Monday night was senior forward Kylie Balgemann. She went on to drop eight of her 17 total points in the second quarter which helped Reed-Custer gain some separation before going into halftime.
Balgemann’s hot second quarter shooting opened the floor for Reed-Custer from the inside-out. Thanks to her, the Comets took a six-point lead into halftime when Balgemann opened up space for shooter’s Abrey Ricketts and Kaily Collins to each nail a 3-pointer right before the half.
“It was really big to get that lead into half,” Klein said. “Those two 3's down the stretch were huge for us to give us some breathing room and give us some confidence going into the second half.”
Momentum continued to build for the Comets in the second half. Reed-Custer went a 9-4 run to open the third quarter which gave them its first double-digit lead of the game with just a minute to go in the third quarter.
It was just enough room to hold off Mae Graffeo’s stellar second-half performance. The Peotone forward went on to pour in 13 of her 20 points in the Blue Devils' second-half comeback attempt.
“Overall when she’s aggressive and goes to the basket she’s at her best,” Peotone head coach Steve Strough said of Graffeo. “And we've got to find more opportunities for her to do that.”
Up Next
Reed-Custer will look for its ninth-straight win tonight when the Comets head to Dwight in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. Peotone heads to Streator Thursday night at 7 p.m. for a chance to improve in conference play against the Bulldogs.
