BRAIDWOOD — Girls basketball season officially got underway as a handful of early-season tournaments kicked off around the area. At the Reed-Custer Basketball Classic, it was Reed-Custer, Manteno and Wilmington who drew first blood in 2019.
The Panthers took a while to get going but finally seemed to have the game under control by the end of their 35-30 win against Grant Park. Manteno led for all but a few seconds and rode excellent fourth-quarter performances from Holly Singleton and Emma Riner to stave off the Dragons’ late push.
Singleton scored eight of her team-high 12 points in the final frame, and Riner added six of her 10 points in that same span. The duo combined to account for all of the Panthers’ scoring in the fourth quarter, which made all the difference in getting the team to 1-0.
“I am pleased with how we played aggressively. We were kind of hesitant at first, but once we got the first game jitters out of the way, we started to find the open girl and ways to attack the basket,” said Manteno coach Bethany Stritar. “Holly is a great addition to our team this year. She’s physical and willing to get on the floor. She can guard a guard and a post player. She’s very versatile, and we’re glad she’s here with us this year.”
Reed-Custer 54, St. Anne 14
The Comets, on the other hand, took no time at all to find their groove on opening night.
Led by a 10-point performance from Daniele Cherry and an eight-point, nine-rebound outing from Kylie Balgemann, Reed-Custer delivered an opening-night blowout on their home floor.
Jaden Christian also had a strong night for the Comets in the win. She scored eight points, swiped five steals and handed out five assists as R-C improved to 1-0.
Wilmington 38, Coal City 29
The Wildcats’ win started similarly to Manteno’s — very slowly. Wilmington held the Coalers completely scoreless until there was less than two minutes left in the opening quarter but struggled to capitalize on Coal City’s sluggish start to the season and only held a 5-2 advantage after the first.
Once things got going for the ‘Cats, they were able to provide some positive proof of their bona fides within the Illinois Central Eight Conference for this upcoming campaign. Their ability to control the paint and the performances of Chloe Sanford and Claire Rink were the keys to victory.
“It was the first game, so of course we had first-game mistakes that came from first-game jitters at the beginning. But once we got to the second and third quarters, I thought we did a nice job of settling in, and when Coal City brought the heat toward the end, I thought we did a pretty nice job of tightening up,” said Wildcats coach Eric Dillon “In the past, would we have been able to do that? I don’t know.”
The towering pair of Wilmington forwards completely seized control of the game at times, as the Coalers’ only recourse was to send them to the free-throw line. If Wilmington can improve upon its percentages from the charity stripe, they could be a real force to reckon with within the conference.
Sanford and Rink combined for 25 points despite shooting a dismal 9 for 17 from the line between them. If the pair was able to take better advantage of free-throw opportunities, they could have turned a convincing win into a rout.
“Sanford and Rink are obviously major presences down low, and it’s no surprise. All the teams in our conference know that Chloe was a junior last year, and she was the strength of our team, and they’re going to know it again this year,” Dillon said. “We just have to continue to work the ball inside-out and do our thing. To get a win in the first game of the season is just huge for us.
“Knowing that we saw some adversity and we still walked away with it and didn’t let it slip away is a really good thing, too,” he added. “They battled tonight. I couldn’t be happier with a first-game win.”
