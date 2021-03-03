KANKAKEE — Peotone girls basketball coach Steve Strough has seen his young and reloaded Blue Devils squad check off several boxes during the COVID-19-shortened 2021 season. At 5-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, one game back for the conference lead, the new, young nucleus in Peotone has had early success, but they were faced with a new task of defeating a tough nonconference opponent on the road when they strolled into Bishop McNamara Wednesday.
In a back-and-forth affair that saw the lead change by the possession and neither tam able to cement a significant advantage, the Blue Devils willed their way ahead late for a 39-32 victory, the largest lead either team held all game, passing yet another test as they improved to 7-1 on the season.
"We were looking forward to a game like this," Strough said. "We got everything we wanted with how it was competitive throughout and we love the chance to play in situations like this.”
The Irish scored the first six points of the game and held the Blue Devils scoreless for over six minutes to open the contest until Jenna Hunter hit an and-one to cut a 6-0 McNamara lead in half. From that point on, neither team led by more than two possessions until the final two minutes of the game in a matchup that featured mirrored defensive stops and timely buckets all night long.
The two teams entered the fourth quarter mask break tied at 30, and out of the break, it was all Blue Devils, as they closed the game on a 9-2 run. With a starting lineup that features more underclassmen than upperclassmen and just one senior in Mallory Ashline, Strough has enjoyed watching this group grow before his eyes to put themselves in position to close out a game in such strong fashion.
"It’s been fun, especially this year not knowing what to expect," Strough said. "Just watching this team grow together and see the seniors step up and welcome these girls and make them comfortable, we’re seeing it on the court.”
Irish coach Curtis Crossley, whose starting lineup also boasted only one senior, Claudia Dolliger said that he's watching his team grow as McNamara fell to 5-7 on the season. And when they come up short like they did Wednesday, the message sent afterwards is just as important as the result on the scoreboard.
"The biggest thing is you try to pour confidence into them and to not get down on themselves," Crossley said. "A lot of girls when they’re younger might beat themselves up a bit and I just tell them to come back, stay focused and make the next play for their team."
STAT BOOK
Sophomore Mady Kibelkis led the Blue Devils with 15 points and six rebounds. Junior point guard Danielle Piper and freshman Madi Schroeder each had 9 points. Piper added eight boards and Schroeder swept six steals.
Dolliger and Tessa DiPietra each had 11 points to lead the Irish. Dolliger added 10 rebounds for a double-double and blocked a shot and DiPietra tallied an assist.
UP NEXT
The Blue Devils are back in ICE action at Herscher at 7 p.m. today. McNamara is also on the road at Rosary Thursday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.