COAL CITY — The script was written perfectly to send straight from Coal City directly to Hollywood.

After hitting the game-tying 3-pointer with five seconds remaining in regulation to send Thursday's IHSA Class 2A Coal City Sectional championship to overtime, Peotone's Madi Schroeder suffered what initially appeared to be a gruesome ankle injury at the end of overtime before returning to play in the second and third overtimes in the Blue Devils' matchup with Fieldcrest.

But by the end of the third overtime, the Knights rejected the storybook ending for the Blue Devils, as the defending fourth-place team in Class 2A emerged from Thursday's sectional championship game with a 68-64 victory.

Mason Schweizer

