Fresh off a new single-season school record with 26 wins, including a perfect 14-0 run through the Illinois Central Eight Conference and regional championship title loss to Prairie Central back in 2021-22, Peotone girls basketball coach Steve Strough strongly believed his squad had what it took to repeat and even surpass its historical achievements this past season after returning all of his players outside of his 2022 graduate Danielle Piper.

Led by the trio of varsity veterans – senior forward Jenna Hunter, senior shooting guard Mady Kibelkis and junior forward Madi Schroeder – the Blue Devils managed to exceed those high expectations with ease as they outpaced its historic 2022 season by setting a new school record with a 31-2 overall record, including another undefeated ICE conference record (14-0) and an IHSA Class 2A Sectional championship appearance, all of which helped leave Hunter (14.3 PPG, 6 RPG, 2 APG, 1.8 SPG, 63% FG), Kibelkis (14.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.8 APG, 2.5 SPG, 52 % FG, 40% 3-PT) and Schroeder (11.6 PPG, 5 RPG, 4.1 APG, 2.7 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 47% FG) to each be named Daily Journal Co-Players of the Year.

“It truly was a dominant season and those three [Hunter, Kibelkis, Schroeder] do different things well and they compliment each other on the floor,” Strough said. “With their leadership and the rest of our starting five and bench, we were able to have a pretty dominant regular season and that was one of the goals they set as a team at the beginning of the year — to try to be on every night — and I think they were able to achieve that.”

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

