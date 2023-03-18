Fresh off a new single-season school record with 26 wins, including a perfect 14-0 run through the Illinois Central Eight Conference and regional championship title loss to Prairie Central back in 2021-22, Peotone girls basketball coach Steve Strough strongly believed his squad had what it took to repeat and even surpass its historical achievements this past season after returning all of his players outside of his 2022 graduate Danielle Piper.
Led by the trio of varsity veterans – senior forward Jenna Hunter, senior shooting guard Mady Kibelkis and junior forward Madi Schroeder – the Blue Devils managed to exceed those high expectations with ease as they outpaced its historic 2022 season by setting a new school record with a 31-2 overall record, including another undefeated ICE conference record (14-0) and an IHSA Class 2A Sectional championship appearance, all of which helped leave Hunter (14.3 PPG, 6 RPG, 2 APG, 1.8 SPG, 63% FG), Kibelkis (14.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.8 APG, 2.5 SPG, 52 % FG, 40% 3-PT) and Schroeder (11.6 PPG, 5 RPG, 4.1 APG, 2.7 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 47% FG) to each be named Daily Journal Co-Players of the Year.
“It truly was a dominant season and those three [Hunter, Kibelkis, Schroeder] do different things well and they compliment each other on the floor,” Strough said. “With their leadership and the rest of our starting five and bench, we were able to have a pretty dominant regular season and that was one of the goals they set as a team at the beginning of the year — to try to be on every night — and I think they were able to achieve that.”
That mentality of trying to be on point throughout every single game in 2023 quickly sparked a new team motto — “Losing is not an option” — that Schroeder came up with in the team huddle prior to the start of the Blue Devils’ season-opening tournament during the Beecher Fall Classic, which was a tournament they went on to win after totaling a 5-0 record.
“At the beginning of our season, like in the first game, I kind of came up with this motto in the team huddle ‘losing is not an option,’ and so every game we would always say that, and all our teammates would write it on the board no matter where we were playing at,” Schroeder said.
That team motto was nearly perfected as the Blue Devils went on to consistently display their dominance throughout the entire season, going 28-1 throughout the regular season, including a 15-0 against all other area teams all while outscoring their opponents by an average margin of 23.9 points per game.
“I think that last year, losing in the regional championship, it kind of gave us a new mentality,” Hunter said. “Coming into this season we planned to dominate and we had amazing team chemistry because nothing really changed in terms of our team.
“We only lost one person [Piper] and so our chemistry was still there…we had post players, guards and shooters and so we checked all the boxes,” she added. “So at the end of the day it was up to us and I think we fulfilled that big time.”
With Hunter’s post play down low, Kibelkis’ outside shot-making ability and Schroeder’s playmaking along the likes of other starters Marissa Velasco and Addie Graffeo, as well as a solid bench, Peotone had the perfect recipe to cook against any and all opponents, which is why they were able to secure the Blue Devils’ first regional title since 2017-18 after defeating the same Prairie Central squad that eliminated them in the regional title game the year prior by earning a 70-57 victory during this year’s IHSA Class 2A Reed-Custer Regional championship game this past February, doing so in comeback fashion.
“I honestly think out of all the success we’ve had over the past couple of years nothing will be able to top winning the regional championship,” Kibelkis said. “... We really clicked there and it was a surreal moment that I don’t know how to describe it…it was such a great feeling and everyone played their role.”
As dominant as the Blue Devils were, following their regional title victory with a 55-39 blowout win over St. Joseph-Ogden in the sectional semifinals, their postseason journey got cut short when they suffered their second defeat to Fieldcrest in a valiant effort in a 68-64 triple overtime loss during the sectional championship.
Even with the heartbreaking sectional defeat and loss of a chance at a possible state championship, coach Strough was more than happy with how the 2023 season turned out, noting his squad had been able to achieve all their preseason goals.
“They had the mindset going into this year to win every regular season tournament, to win the ICE conference and then go as far in the postseason as possible,” Strough said. “So all those goals were met at every checkpoint, and obviously we finished with an unbelievable triple overtime game, where we fell a little short.”
Although the trio would have liked to end their season with a Class 2A state championship together they all were more than proud with how their season went given they knew they left it all on the court.
“Everything about this season was surreal and so much fun,” Kibelkis said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better…obviously we would have liked to win a state title, but that’s not what it’s all about.
“It’s all about remembering…and I’m going to remember this season like no other.”
As much team success the trio had leading the Blue Devils they also had plenty of individual success as well, including each being named All-Illinois Central Eight Conference.
Schroeder closed out her junior season as the teams’ leader in assists (135), blocks (47) and steals (82), helping her earn AP All-State honorable mention and IBCA Class 2A All-State Second Team honors.
“For me, I think it was all about the effort and being a playmaker,” Schroeder said. “Just doing the right thing, making the right plays, being smart, handling the pressure and just taking control of what we could do.”
Hunter proved to be the team’s most pivotal inside threat totaling 465 points on a team-best 63% field goal percentage inside of the arc. She also finished second on the team in rebounds (194), falling six short of the team leader Velasco (200), and thus helping herself earn AP Class 2A All-State honorable mention and IBCA Class 2A All-State special mention status.
“Individually on the court, I think I did my part,” Hunter said. “I rebounded and put up the stats that I could and I did my best so we could win by the end of the game.”
Kibelkis also made her mark, totaling a team-high 83 made 3-pointers on 40% shooting from deep. Her excellent shooting from beyond the arc allowed her to finish with a team-best 473 total points scored, which afforded her to surpass the 1,000 career point mark (1,008) and earn AP Class 2A All-State honorable mention and IBCA Class 2A All-State Third Team honors.
“I ultimately wanted to be like my brother [Mason] because he was able to shoot 3-pointers from the volleyball line like it was nothing,” Kibelkis said. “...The beginning of my junior year I was nowhere near my 1,000th point…I didn’t even think I would reach it this year and somehow I did.”
As the trio splits up next year, with Hunter and Kibelkis graduating and Schroeder returning for another year in Peotone blue, their roads may begin to separate, but they will always be united by their magical 2022-23 season.
