WILMINGTON — After going undefeated in the Illinois Central Eight conference last year, the Peotone Blue Devils had high hopes for this season. Led by the power trio of Jenna Hunter, Mady Kibelkis and Madi Schroeder, the Blue Devils have shown why they had high hopes, entering their ICE finale at Wilmington Monday night with the chance to wrap up a second-straight unblemished conference season.

And with a 57-33 win Monday night, that’s exactly what Peotone did.

The Blue Devils improved to 27-1 on the year and wrapped up a second-straight undefeated, conference championship season, with an ICE winning streak that dates back to 2021 and now sits at 33 games. Wilmington fell to 10-18 and finished the ICE season in sixth place with a 4-10 record.

