BEECHER — With four starters back from last year's undefeated Illinois Central Eight Conference championship-winning team — including Daily Journal All-Area and All-ICE selections Madi Schroeder, Mady Kibelkis and Jenna Hunter, the former two of which were also all-state honorable mentions — Peotone's girls basketball team has entered the 2022-23 season with heaps of excitement and self-expectations.

The Blue Devils showed why they're so eager this winter in Wednesday's championship of the Beecher Fall Classic, where they defeated Andrew 49-33 for the tournament title after wrapping up a 5-0 effort during the tournament, with all five wins coming by double-digits.

"We came in with a really positive, strong mindset to compete," Peotone coach Steve Strough said. "This is always a great tournament for us to start the year, and we came out from day one ready to go and just fed off of that."

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

