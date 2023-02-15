Peotone's Jenna Hunter, right, puts up a shot as Pontiac's Bailey Masching defends during Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional semifinal. Hunter had a game-high 27 points in the Blue Devils' 71-43 win. The Blue Devils will take on Prairie Central in Friday's Regional championship.
Herscher senior Ella Gessner, left, hugs Tigers teammates, clockwise, Gweneth Jackubowski, Elise Kukuck and Hailey King at the end of the Tigers' 57-47 loss to Prairie Central in Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional semifinals. The four Tigers, along with classmate Macey Moore, all played varsity basketball for at least three seasons.
FAIRBURY — The Peotone girls basketball team entered the 2022-23 season with the goal to post an undefeated regular season before continuing that unblemished record through a run to winning the IHSA Class 2A State championship.
The first half of that goal was shot down with a 60-24 loss to Fieldcrest on Jan. 28, but it was a result that might have given the Blue Devils the push they needed to turn it up a notch in the postseason, as evidenced by a dominant performance in a 71-43 win against Pontiac in Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional semifinal.
"We came into this game knowing we have to win or it’s done, and we have the mindset of wanting to go to state," Blue Devils senior Jenna Hunter said. "After that loss we were all upset, but by practice we were back working because we knew that by regionals, we had to put on our best show like we have all season and wake up."
With the likes of Hunter, Madi Schroeder and Marissa Velasco on the front line, the Blue Devils (29-1) found a seismic size advantage in the frontcourt, with Hunter (25 points) and Schroeder (18 points) finishing as the top two scorers from the Blue Devils.
Senior guard Mady Kibelkis added 14 points to give the Blue Devils' big three a combined 80% of their 71 points Tuesday, with all three players tallying numbers above their season scoring averages (13.0 for Hunter, 12.7 for Kibelkis and 10.7 for Schroeder).
Not only is the postseason the time for big-time players to make big-time plays, but it's also when games are won in the margins by full team efforts. Blue Devils coach Steve Strough knows his team's supporting cast that allowed them to average an area-best 55.6 points per game and the area's second-best defensive scoring average of 30.3 points per game in the regular season give the Blue Devils a solid squad from top to bottom.
"To have all three all in the same light gives us a chance to do some good things, and all three of them played well," Strough said of Hunter, Schroeder and Kibelkis. "... We’ve got others [who] can step up for us, and they have throughout the year.
"We have faith in them, and it’s our job to limit theirs and get ours going."
The Blue Devils got going early Tuesday, taking a double-digit lead early in the game as they tallied 45 points in a high-octane first half, led by Hunter's 17 first-half points. As the top seed in the regional making a 70-plus mile trip southwest, Strough was most impressed with that hot start and hopes to see that same early fire in Friday's regional championship round.
"They’re ready, and that’s what I told them I was most impressed with, that focus from the beginning," Strough said. "We got up early, continued to expose mismatches and were ready to go.
"... Those first games, sometimes starts can be a little tough, and you let the other team hang around," he added. "They were focused from the start, and you could see that; we just have to bring that again [Friday]."
The Blue Devils will take on regional host Prairie Central in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday, the same Hawks team the Blue Devils beat 69-42 last month but also the same Hawks team that ended Peotone's 2021-22 season in the regional championship game -- something Hunter and her teammates remember all too well.
"It’s hard to beat a team more than once because they know how you play, but I think we’re going to go in with the same mentality," Hunter said. "Last year, Prairie Central ended our season … so it’s a mentality that we have to grow.
"You either win or go home, and we don’t want to lose this year."
Prairie Central pulls away from Herscher in 2nd half
Coming into Tuesday's nightcap against Prairie Central, the Tigers and coach Phil Peacock knew the game would pit two teams with similar identities and philosophies against one another, with both teams employing tough, fullcourt defenses and offenses centered around extraordinary scorers — Herscher's Macey Moore and Prairie Central's Chloe Sisco.
Those similarities showed in the first half after the teams entered halftime tied at 27, but uncharacteristic turnovers and a scoring drought in the second half plagued the Tigers, who saw their season end with a 57-47 loss.
"The things they want to do and things we want to do are very similar, defensively and offensively, working through one player," Peacock said. "I thought we had better complimentary players; we just missed free throws, we missed open looks we don’t normally miss, layups we don’t normally miss.
"We kind of went into a shell when that happened, and the third quarter is normally when we come out, but we scored six points tonight," he added. "Compliments to [the Hawks], but that’s not us, and it was a night where it had to be us."
The Tigers never trailed in the first quarter, and neither team led by more than two possessions in a back-and-forth first half that saw neither team able to gain separation. But as the Hawks came out of the halftime break with a full-court press, the Tigers had trouble consistently beating the press, allowing the Hawks to go on an 11-0 run to open the half and keep that lead for the remainder of the game.
"I thought in the first half we did a good job of moving the ball," Peacock said. "It wasn’t one person trying to do too much; it was pass, drive, kick out and a lot of basketball we want to play … and we got away from that in the second half in that press."
Sisco poured in a game-high 29 points, and Moore had 14 points to lead the Tigers. One of three four-year varsity players who played their final high school basketball game Tuesday, Moore, who wrapped up an all-time Tigers career that included reaching the 1,000 career-point mark this season, wasn't able to process anything other than the fact she was a part of a very special class of five seniors.
"I don’t even know, I’m just glad I got to end it with amazing girls you can’t get elsewhere, with friendship and all that kind of stuff," Moore said. "... It’s kind of surreal because I’ve been working for it for four years to reach that goal.
"To make it with these amazing human beings, I couldn’t ask for more."
Moore, Hailey King (8 points) and Elise Kukuck (2 points) were four-year varsity players, and fellow seniors Ella Gessner (11 points) and Gwenyth Jackbubowski (1 point) joined the varsity squad as sophomores, giving the five seniors 18 combined years of varsity experience.
During those four years, the Tigers went 65-42, including a 25-7 record this season, their second straight with at least 20 wins.
"It’s been so much fun getting to know them as people and watching them grow on the basketball court," Peacock said. "We saw them in eighth grade and thought we had a fairly athletic group, but little did we know how athletic they would be and how much they could just fly around the basketball court.
"It was really fun, and I’m just glad I got to be a part of it."
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
