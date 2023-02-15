FAIRBURY — The Peotone girls basketball team entered the 2022-23 season with the goal to post an undefeated regular season before continuing that unblemished record through a run to winning the IHSA Class 2A State championship.

The first half of that goal was shot down with a 60-24 loss to Fieldcrest on Jan. 28, but it was a result that might have given the Blue Devils the push they needed to turn it up a notch in the postseason, as evidenced by a dominant performance in a 71-43 win against Pontiac in Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional semifinal.

"We came into this game knowing we have to win or it’s done, and we have the mindset of wanting to go to state," Blue Devils senior Jenna Hunter said. "After that loss we were all upset, but by practice we were back working because we knew that by regionals, we had to put on our best show like we have all season and wake up."

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

