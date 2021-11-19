BEECHER — Coming off a 27-point loss to Providence on Thursday Peotone’s girls basketball team knew it needed to come out strong in order to bounce back and topple a strong Beecher squad.
And like any solid team, the Blue Devils displayed why they are amongst the area’s best squads by jumping out to an early 9-2 lead over the Bobcats before beating them 53-34 to improve to 2-1 on the season.
“I was impressed with the way my girls bounced back tonight,” said Peotone head coach Steve Strough. “I liked how, even in our third game this week, we were able to come out in the third quarter and surge ahead, and so It was good to see.”
Peotone got things started early by taking an early seven-point lead midway through the first quarter after Danielle Piper notched back-to-back three pointers on her first two attempts.
Piper’s hot start continued throughout the first frame as she secured her third three-pointer on four attempts right before the first quarter ended to help the Blue Devils take a 16-8 lead into the second frame.
“Honestly at first I thought I was getting lucky, but then I started getting more comfortable with the ball throughout the game,” Piper said. “If they let me open, I was shooting and they were going in. I have my teammates to thank for getting me open and getting me the ball.”
Once the second quarter got under way Beecher’s Abby Shepard started to take matters into her own hands. Down 16-10, Shepard went on to cut through Peotone’s defense on multiple drives to help her score the Bobcats next eight-straight points. As a result of Shepard’s efforts, it ultimately helped Beecher get to within two points as they trailed Peotone just 20-18.
“I thought Shepard’s competitiveness kind of kept us in the game on both ends of the floor,” said Bobcat head coach Adam Keen. “She did what I asked about not getting in foul trouble and taking some good opportunities to the basket to keep us in it.”
With its lead cut to just one possession and the momentum creeping towards the home team, Peotone went on to end the first half on a 5-0 run to take a 25-18 lead at halftime.
Much like the first quarter that featured three three pointers from Piper, Peotone came out hot once again from beyond the arc when Mady Kibelkis opened up the third frame with a three of her own. Kibelkis’ shot from deep helped spark a 8-2 run that was capped off by Piper’s final three pointer of the night to help the Blue Devils take a commanding 33-20 lead that they never surrendered before taking the victory by 19 points.
“Our 3-point shooting was key for us, especially early on,” Strough said. “Piper got loose, and when she’s able to hit those shots, it helps get everyone else open.”
Piper’s shooting was evident in helping Peotone distribute the ball as three separate Blue Devil players notched double figures. Piper totaled a team-high 12 points, followed by teammates Jenna Hunter (11 points) and Kibelkis (10 points).
“I think that’s going to be the way we go about things this season,” Strough said. “We have the potential to get three to four players in double figures a night because we share the ball very well.”
As for the reason why the Bobcats struggled, coach Keen noted his squad didn’t match the effort of Peotone while also struggling to convert on offense.
“I thought we got out-hustled tonight,” Keen said. “Peotne was great on the glass while we struggled at that and just our overall execution wasn’t good.”
STAT BOOK
Piper led the Blue Devils with a team-high 12 points to go along with three rebounds and two steals. Hunter added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals. Kibelkis notched 10 points and nine rebounds.
Shepard poured in 15 points, four rebounds and a steal to lead Beecher. Saller hauled in a team-high nine rebounds and Cheyanna Stluka chipped in five points and three rebounds.
UP NEXT
Peotone (2-1) will compete against Oak Forest at 5:45 p.m. on Monday at Beecher while the Bobcats (0-2) will turn around and host Oak Forest at 1 p.m. this Saturday.
