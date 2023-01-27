...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west southwest winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, west
winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to midnight
CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Peotone's Mady Kibelkis, left, shoots over Watseka's Becca Benoit during Wednesday's game at Watseka. Kibelkis had a game-high 21 points in the Blue Devils' 57-21 victory.
WATSEKA — Following the Peotone girls basketball team's 57-21 win at Watseka Wednesday night, amidst the sounds of shuffling feet and swinging doors was the echo of the DJ Khaled collaboration anthem "All I Do Is Win" from the Blue Devils' locker room.
The song title couldn't be more true for the Blue Devils, who improved to 22-0 on the season with their victory in a matchup that pitted the area's top two teams in winning percentage as of Wednesday's game — a perfect 1.000 for the Blue Devils and .864 for the Warriors before they fell to 19-4 with the loss.
Peotone guard Mady Kibelkis had 21 points of her own to match the Warriors' output. With Wednesday's win the middle point of a stretch of three games in five days and four games in a week, Kibelkis and her teammates have had this stretch of games circled on the calendar since the season started.
"This week is big for us and we still have Reed-Custer (Editor's note: The Blue Devils won 56-21 on Saturday) and Fieldcrest on Saturday," Kibelkis said. "Everyone’s going to be out for us and we knew this week would be hard.
"This is a big week for us that’s going to test our limits and see what we’re made of."
Kibelkis splashed a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, the only other Blue Devil in the quarter to score other than Jenna Hunter, who put up a 10-point first frame to lead the team to a 16-9 lead before picking up her second foul and sitting for the entire second quarter.
But with Hunter on the bench, the Blue Devils kept their stride thanks to a plethora of forced turnovers and transition opportunities, ending the half on a 9-0 run for a 31-13 lead, three points more than the Warriors' defensive point-per-game average for the season entering Wednesday.
"Our defense can generate our offense and give us a boost there," Blue Devils coach Steve Strough said. "When you have good ball movement inside out, a good shooting percentage can follow."
With such a gauntlet of games this week, the Blue Devils showed no signs of wearing down Wednesday, a marvel to even their coach.
"I keep asking how they’re doing and they just want to play basketball," Strough said. "They want to compete and that’s what they’re made of."
Watseka coach Barry Bauer knew the firepower the Blue Devils would bring to town Wednesday and despite the best efforts of his own highly competitive team, a win just wasn't in the cards against a Peotone team ranked fifth in the IHSA Class 2A AP Poll.
"They’re well-coached and well-rounded, and they have a lot of different things they can do on the floor," Bauer said. "There were a few things we wanted to take away and we didn’t.
"I was a little disappointed in not being able to follow the gameplan, but that’s easier said than done playing a team that good," he added. "Our girls gave it their all, that’s just a really good team."
The meeting of perennially powerful programs has started to become an annual one, a matchup that also allows Strough, a Sheldon native, to not only return to his home area, but also to his former school. Prior to arriving at Peotone in 2008, Strough was at Watseka, where he was an assistant to Bauer in boys basketball and girls softball.
"It’s a lot of fun," Strough said. "We’ve played a few times the last few years, I worked here, this is my home area, so it’s always great to come back here."
For Bauer, who became the girls basketball all-time wins leader at Watseka with win number 375 against Westville on Monday, Strough has built a Blue Devils program to root for.
"He's a great coach," Bauer said of his former protege. "... It’s something I always keep track of — always rooting for Peotone and hoping they can make a run this year.”
One of four seniors on this year's Peotone team that's been ranked in every AP Poll this season, Kibelkis and her classmates know how special of a senior year this season has the potential to be for them.
But they also know not to take anything for granted.
"It’s my senior year, you never know what the next day has for you," Kibelkis said. "I always think about that on the court and what I have to do to be successful.
"High school is only so long, and I’m going to play in college, but I’m enjoying these moments," she added. "There’s only three weeks left until regionals, so you’ve got to just enjoy everything you’ve got."
STAT BOOK
Kibelkis' 21 points were followed up by a dozen from Hunter and nine points from Madi Schroeder, who also tallied seven assists.
Becca Benoit had 12 points and four rebounds to lead the Warriors. Jasmine Essington scores six points and Brianna Denault added three points.
UP NEXT
The Blue Devils visit Fieldcrest at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Warriors travel to Sidell to take on Salt Fork at 6 p.m. Monday.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
