WATSEKA — Following the Peotone girls basketball team's 57-21 win at Watseka Wednesday night, amidst the sounds of shuffling feet and swinging doors was the echo of the DJ Khaled collaboration anthem "All I Do Is Win" from the Blue Devils' locker room.

The song title couldn't be more true for the Blue Devils, who improved to 22-0 on the season with their victory in a matchup that pitted the area's top two teams in winning percentage as of Wednesday's game — a perfect 1.000 for the Blue Devils and .864 for the Warriors before they fell to 19-4 with the loss.

Peotone guard Mady Kibelkis had 21 points of her own to match the Warriors' output. With Wednesday's win the middle point of a stretch of three games in five days and four games in a week, Kibelkis and her teammates have had this stretch of games circled on the calendar since the season started.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

