KANKAKEE — A fierce battle was fought Monday night at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, when two of the area’s girls’ basketball teams met for non-conference action. The Peotone Blue Devils were hoping to stay undefeated in the season and McNamara sought to bounce back after last week’s loss against Marist as the Fightin’ Irish have reached another stretch of tough competition on their slate.

The Blue Devils were able to accomplish their goal, holding off a late Fightin’ Irish rally with a nice run of their own in the fourth quarter to leave McNamara with a 60-42 victory.

The Blue Devils improved to 11-0 on the season with their win while the Irish saw their record fall to 6-7.

