The undefeated Peotone Blue Devils took on their toughest competition in the Illinois Central Eight Conference thus far on Monday night at Herscher, where the Tigers patiently waited for their chance to avenge a pair of losses that came by a combined 53 points one year ago.
The margins were much tighter Monday, with the Tigers even holding a fourth-quarter lead, but a 10-0 Blue Devils run was just enough for the visitors to escape Herscher with a 47-46 win.
The Blue Devils improved to 8-0 on the year and 3-0 in the ICE, and Herscher fell to 8-2 (2-1).
“We found a way to get it done when we had to,” Blue Devils coach Steve Strough said. “Herscher gave us everything they got — they played a great game. We did some things that were uncharacteristic of us throughout the game, but we found a way to make the plays when we needed to.”
The Blue Devils managed to take an 11-7 lead after a frame, thanks in large part to Jenna Hunter’s six straight points in the first quarter, but the Tigers made it known in the first half just how tough they would be to top.
The Tigers managed to outscore the Blue Devils in the second quarter, when seniors Ella Gessner and Macey Moore went on a run to score nine unanswered points. Herscher held that lead through halftime, at which point they led Peotone 19-17.
Madi Schroeder helped the Blue Devils reel the Tigers back in during the third quarter, when she scored six of her 15 points, but the Tigers’ defense stopped the run there and retaliated with their own four points to take a 31-28 lead to the fourth quarter.
That’s when the Blue Devils made their move, eventually going on a 10-0 run that put them up 47-41 with two minutes left. The Tigers were able to throw the final punch with a 5-0 run of their own with a minute left. The hosts then forced a turnover in the closing seconds, but a desperate half-court heave fell short at the buzzer.
And although they finished on the wrong side of such a close defeat, the Tigers were able to keep their heads high after seeing they can go toe-to-toe with a conference rival they’ll get a chance to see again later this season.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with our defensive effort today,” Herscher coach Phillip Peacock said. “We held a team that is state-worthy to 47 points, and for most of the game, we were winning.
“We held them well under their average, we kept them in check and every time they made a run, we were right back in it, so I couldn’t be more pleased with our defensive effort.”
Hunter, who tied Herscher’s Macey Moore with a game-high 16 points, credited the Tigers’ combination of size and speed for allowing for such a great contest.
“They’re a fast team, and it’s hard when they’re as tall as you, which isn’t like anything else in our conference,” Hunter said. “They showed up, put in their best show, and we were ready for it.”
Moore, like her head coach, felt about as good as one could feel with a loss after turning in such a solid outing, knowing the battle to win the conference is a season-long process.
“[This game] makes me feel very happy,” Moore said. “Peotone is considered the best in our conference, and that proves that we are able to hang with them and compete for the title,” Moore said.
STAT BOOK
Hunter led Peotone with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Schroeder totaled 15 points and 9 rebounds. Mady Kibelkis and Addie Graffeo added seven points and six points, respectively. The win was the Blue Devils’ 22nd-straight ICE win, dating back to the 2020-21 season.
Moore scored 16 points for the Tigers. Ella Gessner tallied 13 points and Elise Kukuck added 9 points.
UP NEXT
The Tigers return to the court at 7 p.m. Wednesday for a nonconference home game against Iroquois West. The Blue Devils visit Lisle at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Herscher and Peotone will meet again in Peotone at 7 p.m. Jan. 23.
