The undefeated Peotone Blue Devils took on their toughest competition in the Illinois Central Eight Conference thus far on Monday night at Herscher, where the Tigers patiently waited for their chance to avenge a pair of losses that came by a combined 53 points one year ago.

The margins were much tighter Monday, with the Tigers even holding a fourth-quarter lead, but a 10-0 Blue Devils run was just enough for the visitors to escape Herscher with a 47-46 win.

The Blue Devils improved to 8-0 on the year and 3-0 in the ICE, and Herscher fell to 8-2 (2-1).

Recommended for you