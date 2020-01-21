PEOTONE — Gardner-South Wilmington returned from the halftime intermission of Tuesday's road contest at Peotone with hearts of fire and played a second half that clearly demonstrated how the Panthers had amassed the impressive 20-1 overall record they brought into the game
But it wasn't enough to overcome a dreadful start that allowed Peotone to open up with nine unanswered points and dominate the first half. Though G-SW rallied and even seized a brief lead in the fourth quarter, it wasn't meant to be in the end, as the Blue Devils executed well from the free-throw line down the stretch and locked up a 47-40 win.
The Blue Devils saw their already admirable record improve to 17-5, and the Panthers were handed just their second loss of the season and sit at 20-2.
"They ramped up their defensive pressure a little bit and gave us some problems. It's a credit to them that they changed the tone of the game, but we were able to finish it from the free-throw line," Peotone head coach Steve Strough said of the Panthers. "They changed what they were doing, and we were forced to adjust back.
"Fortunately, we got a couple of baskets there and were able to get the lead back, then we did a nice job finishing it from the foul line."
The Panthers' ice-cold start saw them surrender the first nine points of the game before Kennedy Fair finally put them on the board with a 3-pointer with just less than a minute remaining in the first. The first half only got worse from there for G-SW, as Peotone guard Courtney Burks opened the second quarter with a barrage of 3-pointers to double the Devils' score and establish an 18-5 advantage.
Peotone's 13-point lead after Burks' outburst was the largest it would hold in the victory, and the Blue Devils needed every inch of cushion it gave them. Kaitlynn Kavanaugh and Madelyn Storm scored seven points apiece in the third quarter to buoy the Panthers back into contention, which led to their lone lead of the contest with about five minutes to go in the fourth when a Kavanaugh free throw put G-SW ahead 34-33.
But that lead proved fleeting as Peotone regained the lead on a big bucket from Mae Graffeo, then shot a sterling 9 for 10 from the line in the final two minutes to deliver the Panthers their second loss of the season.
Graffeo spearheaded Peotone's early run with six of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter, Burks finished with 14, and Lauren Hamann sank four free throws in the final minute to put the game on ice.
As it was only their second loss of the season, the Panthers carried themselves well for a team with precious little experience playing from behind. Storm led the way with 13 points in the loss, and Kavanaugh scored 10 — all of which came in the second half.
"We didn't do a good job of rebounding and that kind of killed us. They have quite a few good post players and, unfortunately for us, we're short. In the first half especially, they just killed us on the boards, and Burks got it going from [3-point range], and that proved too much for us," Panthers coach Adam Leigh said. "We've been winning by 20 points for most of the season, and when we get one of these really quality opponents, we're kind of amateurs in these late-game situations.
"It's frustrating when we come out and play like we did in the first half and then play so much better in the second half," he added. "You just think about what could have been had we played that way for the full game. I'm a little speechless at this point, but Peotone is a very good team, and a game like this is good experience for the playoffs."
Up Next
The Blue Devils will return to Illinois Central Eight Conference action in Coal City at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The Panthers have an immediate chance to rebound with a home game against Wilmington at 6:45 p.m. today.
