BRAIDWOOD — Coming into the postseason the Peotone girls basketball team had been one of the hottest teams in the state after the Blue Devils finished the regular season 25-4 overall and 14-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.
Riding a 15-game win streak by an average of 27.7 points per game Peotone’s squad had no trouble coming off a first-round bye when they opened its postseason with a dominant 47-18 victory over Wilmington in the IHSA Class 2A regional semifinals at Reed-Custer on Monday evening.
“I think we came out a little flat, but we picked it up in the second quarter,” Peotone head coach Steve Strough said. “We did what we needed to do tonight and we just have to get ready for Thursday’s regional championship game.”
The third win over the Wildcats this season not only helped the Blue Devils extend their winning streak to 16 games, but it also afforded them a chance to advance to the regional championship, where they could secure their first regional title since the 2017-18 season with a win against Prairie Central at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Reed-Custer.
“We survived and advanced by doing what we were supposed to do tonight,” Strough said. “We know we are going to have a tough game on Thursday and we have two days to get ready for it.”
After taking a 10-6 lead after the opening frame Peotone managed to turn up its defense in the second quarter by holding the Wildcats to zero points, which allowed the Blue Devils to take a 26-6 lead into halftime and never look back.
“We showed up ready to win and we had unstoppable defense tonight,” Schroeder said. “We had great moves in the paint and our shooters were shooting well.”
Using the much-needed momentum from the first half Peotone went on to outscore Wilmington 21-12 in the second half to help notch the double-digit victory and end Wilmington’s season after the Wildcats won their first regional game since the 2003-04 season with a 35-32 win over Manteno in the regional quarterfinals.
“Besides [Blue Devils guard] Danielle Piper, Peotone has four girls that are all bigger than us,” Wilmington head coach Eric Dillon said. “They are all lanky and can run the floor, which makes it very difficult for us to matchup with them.”
Dillon noted his team’s gameplan was to limit Peotone’s main scoring threat in Mady Kiblekis (15 points per game), who totaled just one point off a free throw in the first quarter for the game. Despite his gameplan working to perfection, his squad couldn’t contain Jenna Hunter and Madi Schroeder inside, as the two combined for 34 points.
“We had a gameplan to take Kibelkis out of the game and we did that,” Dillon said. “Kibelkis only had one point, but unfortunately for us they had two or three other girls who can kill us and that’s what happened.”
STAT BOOK
Hunter had a game-high 22 points and Schroeder scored 12 points. Anna Liaromatis had five points to lead Wilmington, one more than Lexi Liaromatis.
Herscher’s offense goes cold in the final frame
In the second regional semifinal game at Reed-Custer Herscher had an opportunity to put itself in the regional title game against the Blue Devils after the Tigers entered the final quarter tied 42-42 with Prairie Central.
Despite entering the fourth frame hot from deep, thanks to five made 3-pointers in the third, four of which came from Elise Kukuck and Mia Ruder, who had two apiece, the Tigers’ shooting touch went cold to open the fourth.
Herscher struggled in the opening minutes by totaling three turnovers and zero made field goals through the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, leaving the Hawks to open the frame on a 5-0 run that they rode to a 53-48 victory.
Trailing 47-42 with 4:56 left Herscher finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth when Hailey King drew a shooting foul, where she went 2-for-2 from the charity line to cut its deficit to three points, but by that time all the momentum had already swung to Prairie Central favor as they went on to finish the game by outscoring the Tigers 16-14 in the final four minutes.
“We were tired,” head coach Phillip Peacock said. “We normally rotate eight deep, but as tight as it was our rotation was very short and our girls on the floor simply got tired.
I tried using timeouts to get us some rest, but it just proved to not be there in the end.”
STAT BOOK
Macey Moore led Herscher with 15 points. Kukuck and Ella Gessner each had 14 points.
UP NEXT
Peotone will face Prairie Central for the regional title at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Reed-Custer.
