COAL CITY — Less than two weeks removed from their 46-32 win to end the regular season, the Peotone girls basketball team once again matched up with St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday, with the stakes much higher in the IHSA Class 2A Coal City Sectional semifinals.

The result was similar — another double-digit win for Peotone, who used a whopping 21-0 run in the middle of the game to earn a 55-39 victory that puts them in the Sweet 16 for the first time in five years and advanced them to Thursday's sectional championship.

In addition to the upped ante of Tuesday's game, Peotone head coach Steve Strough noted a big change in Tuesday's game compared to the Feb. 8 game was the motivated start the Blue Devils (31-1) came out with, as they scored the first 10 points of the game, led 23-8 after a quarter and saw their lead grow to as large as 44-14 in the third quarter.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

