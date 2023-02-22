COAL CITY — After snapping a four-year regional championship drought week, Bishop McNamara's girls basketball team sought out to continue resurrecting the program with its 13th sectional championship this week, a journey that began with Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A Coal City Sectional semifinal against top-seeded Fieldcrest, last year's Class 2A fourth-place team.

in what early on looked poised to be a all-out defensive brawl between teams focused on using a suffocating defense to create transition baskets, the Fightin' Irish used a 10-2 first-half run to briefly hold a 14-12 lead before the Knights followed suit with a commanding 18-1 run before wrapping up a 56-33 victory.

The loss ended McNamara's season with a 20-13 record under first-year head coach Khadaizha Sanders. Sanders, who saw her own prep career end with a 2014-15 Class 2A title, is one of few who will never know the pain of a career-ending loss, but she did understand how hard her core group of five seniors — Natalie Prairie, Caley Strahan, Tessa DiPietra, Kendell Lade and Camille Kuntz — had to work on and off the floor under a new coach, as Sanders herself had four coaches in her four years.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you