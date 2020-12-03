There’s busy, and then there’s Claudia Dolliger busy, and not even a global pandemic can slow down the latter.
During her first two years at Bishop McNamara, Dolliger was a rare four-sport athlete. She played football in the fall on the offensive line for the JV team and some time on the varsity team as a kicker while also finding time to fit in volleyball. She contributed for the girl’s basketball that won a sectional championship in the winter before moving to softball in the spring.
Her junior year would have included the same schedule had the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the softball season before it even began. The pandemic pushed back the fall season and is currently doing the same for winter, further condensing Dollger’s crammed senior slate this year.
Because of a condensed schedule that only gets tighter each day the basketball season gets delayed, Dolliger has been forced to drop volleyball, keeping her spring focus on football and whatever scraps of the basketball (winter) and softball (summer) seasons fall during that time.
The Illinois High School Association had been permitting contact days for out-of-season sports until last month, meaning Dolliger sometimes had back-to-back workouts after school, as well as softball conditioning.
Although contact days are currently on hold, she still has to make time to get different workouts in for each of her different sports while also maintaining a hold on the schoolwork that comes with being a senior.
“My friend and I have been doing dribbling drills and going to the gym to workout, but most of the gyms I’ve tried to get into to shoot have been closed,” Dolliger said. “I go to the gym for conditioning and then I go up north for softball conditioning.
“We do a lot of sprints for softball and fast reaction drills that definitely are gonna help for basketball.”
And as she’s been readjusting her schedule, Dolliger has also had to find time for deciding where she’ll continue her basketball career at in college, a sport in which she became a Daily Journal All-Area selection as a junior last year. Last week she picked up her first scholarship offer from NCAA Division II Chadron State University in Chardon, Neb.
Dolliger has been able to conduct virtual visits with the school but nothing more due to COVID-19, something she said has been tough to deal with as she’s talked with schools.
“It’s hard trying to figure it out on a laptop; I can see through a screen that I want to be there but it’s hard to tell if I want to be that far away,” Dolliger said. “...I’m just keeping my hopes up and whatever’s meant to be is meant to be.”
With Dolliger now holding an offer of her own, all three seniors on this year’s Irish girls basketball teams have clear-cut college paths. Victoria Jones and Abbie Richey won’t continue playing in college, but have ridden the honor roll to scholarships of their own. Richey will start at Kankakee Community College and Jones is still undecded between roughly half a dozen universities.
“When people measure a coach they go by wins and losses, but to me it’s about moving these young people forward,” Irish coach Curtis Crossley said. “I feel it’s my job as their coach to prepare them for the future and make sure they do that, and I attribute that to the girls’ hard work in the classroom.”
And as Dolliger starts to see her hoops offers roll in, she’ll make sure to remember that there’s more to her future than basketball as she weighs her options.
“I’m looking to see what I can see myself doing with academics, athletics and location,” Dolliger said. “But academics will definitely be a thing I focus on.”
