KANKAKEE — When Khadaizha Sanders returned to her alma mater, Bishop McNamara, as the head girls basketball coach prior to the start of the season, she knew the Fightin' Irish had a lot of work to do to get back to the elite level the program was at when she helped lead it to a state championship in 2015.

The Irish may not be to that level yet, but they showed their head coach on Saturday that they're making strides when they used a 9-2 run to open the second half to ultimately earn a 47-36 nonconference home rivalry win over Herscher.

The Irish improved to 9-11 on the year. Herscher, who entered Saturday on a six-game winning streak, fell to 15-4.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you