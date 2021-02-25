KANKAKEE — Between COVID-19 delaying the season by several months and some typical Midwest winter weather earlier this month, Bishop McNamara's girls basketball team, like several area teams, has found itself in the midst of the busiest stretch of basketball imaginable, with Thursday's home Metro Suburban Conference matchup against Westmont serving as the Irish's fifth game in eight days and eighth game in 12 days.
As their depth has been tested, particularly this week, the Irish stood tall Thursday, particularly on the defensive end, as they forced 31 Westmont turnovers on their way to a 52-30 victory to improve to 4-5 (2-5) on the season.
"I’m a firm believer that [defense] gets everything going with energy and enthusiasm," McNamara coach Curtis Crossley said. "We set up some team goals and individual goals defensively and the girls reached that.
"We took some charges tonight and the girls have been giving their bodies up for their teammates … that’s why we’ve seen an improvement from last season to this season."
The Irish were without forward Claudia Dolliger to a finger injury for Monday's 51-10 loss to Aurora Christian, a game they also lost starting guard Lia Coy to a fractured ankle. With their depth facing a test this week, Crossley challenged his girls to rise to the occasion, something that sophomore guard Camille Kuntz took to heart.
Kuntz had a team-high nine steals on the night and was the early spark on the offensive end, scoring seven of the team's nine first-quarter points and setting the tone on both ends for the rest of the evening.
"When Lia went down we were looking for somebody to step up and Camille has fit that role," Crossley said. "She’s a very smart young lady, a mullti-sport athlete who has worked hard in the weight room since last summer.
"She accepted that challenge then and it’s showing up on the leadership end and on the basketball court."
And as the game went on, the Irish's most potent threat, Dolliger, continued to get better. She finished the night with a game-high 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field, with 13 of those points coming in the second half, including seven off of offensive rebounds.
As for what got Dolliger more in the zone as the game went on, her explanation wasn't common, but in a season that features spread out benches and limited spectators, made sense.
"The music [over the PA system]," Dolliger credited for her second-half splash. "We were all getting excited and dancing, and that just got me into the game and got me energized."
STAT BOOK
Dolliger added six rebounds, six steals, an assist and two blocks to her 20 points. Tessa DiPietra added 10 points, two rebounds and two assists. Kuntz finished with 9 points, nine steals, six assists and two rebounds.
UP NEXT
The Irish visit St. Edward at 7 p.m. Saturday.
