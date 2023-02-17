MOMENCE — As the all-state focal point of Bishop McNamara’s state champion girls basketball team in 2014-15, Khadaizha Sanders was a part of the historic Fightin’ Irish girls basketball program through some of its best times.

And when she returned to her alma mater as the coach of the program this year, she was taking over during one of its toughest times, as the Irish entered the 2022-23 season on a four-year regional skid, tied for the longest regional drought since they went four winless seasons after winning their first plaque in 1980-81.

But the Irish ended that drought in Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Momence Regional championship against Oakwood, riding a dominant defensive effort that forced more Comets turnovers (17) than points allowed in a 50-14 victory to give the program its first regional championship since 2018-19.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

