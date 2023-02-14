MOMENCE — After a quarter of Monday's IHSA Class 2A Momence Regional semifinal between 8-seed Central and 2-seed Bishop McNamara, Comets coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton was getting the exact type of energetic, gritty performance she expected from her team, resulting in a tenacious defensive effort and 8-3 lead after a frame.

"Just our pride — we’ve been working all season for the second season and we’ve talked about that," Swigert-Fenton said. "We play teams that have a great post, teams that have a great shooter like [McNamara's Trinity Davis]; I felt we have played all these teams to lead us up to playing together in a huge game like this.

"And Saturday (a 39-25 win over Momence in the quarterfinals) was not our best performance and we talked about, 'is that how we want to finish our season?'" she added. "We wanted to leave it all out and know we left it on the court, and after that it is what it is."

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you