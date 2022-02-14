Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected this evening. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...Kankakee River near I-55 downstream of Wilmington, including the Wilmington gauge. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding of low-lying areas along the river near the ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 4.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain elevated while the ice jam is in place. Shifting of upstream river ice over the next few days could worsen the ice jam with little notice. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&