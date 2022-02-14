KANKAKEE — Bishop McNamara girls basketball coach Curtis Crossley knew that by no means was Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional semifinal over when the Fightin’ Irish took the largest lead of the game, a 33-24 lead, with just under five minutes remaining.
He was right, as the Raiders chipped away and eventually had the chance to tie or take the lead in the closing seconds.
But he was also right about his team being able to rise to the occasion.
After a furious Iroquois West rally saw the Raiders trim their late-game deficit from 33-24 to 35-33 with two minutes to play, the Irish held tough on the defensive end for essentially the entirety of that two minutes after a couple crucial turnovers, with Caley Strahan’s rebound of an Ilyana Nambo shot with just seconds remaining sealing the deal on a 35-33 win that advanced the Irish (14-16) to Thursday’s regional championship.
“We were up by seven for most of the game and then all the sudden they cut it to two, and I had told [the team] that [the Raiders] would come after us, so we had to take care of the ball,” Crossley said. “We talked in practice about how they would up the pressure and we had a couple costly turnovers ... but the defensive effort was great tonight.”
The energy on the defensive end was present for the Irish all night, as it’s what helped them open the game with a 9-2 lead after a quarter.
Operating primarily out of a 1-2-2 zone, the Irish made a concerted effort to block off the Iroquois West passing lanes as they tried to penetrate the zone, a gameplan that worked to perfection for McNamara.
“We set a goal tonight to get 25 deflections and tonight the girls ended with 40, and that set the tone for us,” Crossley said. “That shows the mentality they had and how tough they competed defensively.”
The loss ended the Raiders’ season in the regional semifinal round and a win shy of the 20-win mark, ending the year with a 19-14 record.
That 20-win plateau is something head coach Kristy Arie’s teams reached five-straight times from 2012-2017, and something the program is nearing reaching again in her third season back after a two-year absence when she first took the school’s athletic director job that she also currenty holds.
With a group of girls who will still have at least a year of varsity basketball left, led by Nambo, who tallied a game-high 17 points Monday, and fellow double-digit scorer Shea Small, Arie knows this group can continue to grow.
“I got out for a bit when took the athletic director job, and when I came back a big part was getting the girls to buy in to what we do and how we do it,” Arie said. “This group has come back consistently and gotten better, and if they continue to do that I think good things are coming for them.”
STAT BOOK
Strahan led the Irish with 14 points and four rebounds. Mallory O’Connor neared a double-double with nine points, 10 rebounds, six steals and three assists. Kendell Lade had seven points, four rebounds and four steals.
Nambo’s 17 points led all scorers. Small scored 10 points.
Central bows out with semifinal loss to St. Joseph-Ogden
Central’s season Monday evening with a 53-22 loss, ending the Comets’ season with a 14-18 record.
But with a team that will return a handful of key rotational pieces to next year’s squad and a regular season that ended with wins in eight of their last nine contests, Monday marked anything but the end for coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton and her Comets program.
“It’s been a ride. We went in to the season [having lost] over 90% of our scoring and our experience was little to none,” Swigert-Fenton said. “It took us half a season to figure out who we were, but I’m sure as heck glad we did, because we showed what we learned ... those wins were games we would have lost earlier in the season and the future is bright.”
Seniors Saige Duby, Kassidy Leclair and Allison Cox played their last high school basketball games Monday, but with the rest of their rotation returning, Swigert-Fenton is already ready for summer workouts to get back in action.
“Between Alana Gray, Emma Skeen and Katherine Winkel, those girls now know how to run a team,” Swigert-Fenton said. “Gracie Schroeder had a phenomenal freshman year and hopefully we come in hungry for next year.”
STAT BOOK
Gray led the Comets with eight points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Skeen had seven points and a rebound.
UP NEXT
McNamara will host the Spartans Thursday at 7 p.m. for the regional crown.
