KANKAKEE — In roughly a quarter-century coaching career in prep basketball that's included half a dozen trips to state, Kankakee girls basketball coach Kurt Weigt has seen just about every possible scenario unfold on a prep basketball court.
But even Weigt was in for a surprise at Monday's home game against Thornton, one the Kays won 53-43 after holding the ball for nearly all of a fourth quarter in which the Wildcats finished the game with three eligible and healthy players.
"That was just an odd contest," Weigt said.
The Kays, who have been banged up themselves this season and have yet to play a game with their entire roster, improved to 10-11 and 5-3 in the Southland Athletic Conference after a contest that was highly competitive between two teams with strong post play and lightning-quick defenses.
That is, until the Wildcats went from short-handed to no-handed. After beginning the game with just six players, Thornton's squad shrunk to five just 30 seconds into the second half when Da Maur'ie Morgan left the game — 26-24 in favor of the Kays at the time — with a lower leg injury.
With both teams battling foul trouble all night, things took a turn in the final minute of the third, when Amariah Scott fouled out with 46 seconds left in the frame, leaving the visitors with four players.
"That was a different experience," the Kays' Nikkel Johnson, who recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, said. "That was just crazier."
By the time the third quarter ended, the Kays lead 43-37 and began to slow the tempo down rather than aggressively attempt to take advantage of the situation at hand.
And when Jahmeera Love fouled out with roughly five minutes left in regulation, the Kays ran almost the rest of the clock out in their half-court set.
For Weigt, having so much precious game time to use to work on ball-handling was something that a young team that started three underclassmen — Johnson, a sophomore center, along with freshmen guards Taleah Turner and Benkwasha Stroud — was much-needed.
"It’s one step at a time; we're still trying to play quality basketball," Weigt said. "When you're trying to do fundamental things you need to do like taking care of the basketball, I thought we did a better job.
"We've been trying to emphasize that piece and make sure we're managing that."
The young Kays fell in a deep hole early when the Wildcats opened the game on a 10-2 run, but a blistering 17-6 run once four-year varsity player Sydney Ramsey, who was playing in just her second game back from injury, provided a spark off the bench on both sides of the floor.
"She gives us another person out there with some experience," Weigt said of Ramsey, who gives the Kays two four-year players in their backcourt, alongside Avery Jackson. "She's still gotta let the game come back to her a bit; when you've missed 16 games you try and get it all back at once, but she's definitely a great addition and it's great to have her back healthy."
Ramsey ended up sharing the team lead for points on the night, as her and Johnson both finished with a dozen points. Just a sophomore, the Kays' center is on her way to being a four-year varsity player as well after starting during her freshman season as well.
"I love her heart and passion, and she's gonna be a high-level basketball player," Weigt said of his woman in the middle. "She really wants to get better and takes things to heart ... and I'm doggone glad I have her on my team, that's for sure."
And as the Kays now flirt with the .500 mark on the season while still playing without several vital pieces — they were without six players from their opening night roster on Monday — once that full team is together, they could start to really hit stride just in time for the first basketball postseason in two years.
"It's just the beginning for us, that's all I've got to say," Johnson said.
STAT BOOK
Johnson's 12 points and 11 rebounds were accompanied by two assists, six steals and a block. Ramsey had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals. Senior forward Jakia Autman added nine points, four rebounds, an assist and two steals. As a team, the Kays recorded 24 steals, led by seven from Jackson, and forced 33 Thornton turnovers, 30 of them in the first three quarters and 20 in the first half.
Janiya Love had a game-high 26 points to go along with 12 rebounds for Thornton.
UP NEXT
The Kays head to Chicago Heights Thursday when they visit SAC rivals Bloom at 6:30 p.m.
