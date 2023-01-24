KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s girls basketball team took on Bloom on Monday night in Southland Athletic Conference action. The Kays saw many key players improve as they went on to shut down the Trojans 49-27 to improve to 11-15 overall and 8-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference.

“Me and my team just had to come out here and play good defense,” Kankakee junior power forward Nikkel Johnson said. “That’s one of our biggest things is playing good defense.”

In the first quarter, Taleah Turner got Kankakee off to a good start with the first of her three total 3-pointers to help put the Kays up 3-0 within the first five seconds. Kanai Jackson and Morgan Baptist each sunk a basket in the next 10 seconds to help put Kankakee up 7-0 just 18 seconds into the opening frame. The first quarter was remarkable for the Kays, who held the Trojans to just three points and allowed Kankakee to end the first frame with a sizeable 22-3 lead.

Recommended for you