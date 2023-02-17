Basketball close up.jpg

CHICAGO — Coming into Thursday’s IHSA Class 3A Agricultural Science Regional championship, Kankakee head coach Kurt Weigt knew his squad needed to play stellar defense for all four quarters given the youthfulness in its starting lineup, which started four underclassmen, including freshmen Kanai Jackson and Morgan Baptist.

The emphasis on the defensive end was evident from the opening frame as the Kays quickly resorted to a stingy full-court press that led to nine first-quarter turnovers by Evergreen Park, which helped their team take a commanding 16-4 first-quarter lead before going on to claim their regional crown since 2019-20 with a 40-28 victory at Chicago Agricultural Science High School.

“Our emphasis starts on the defensive end, and we held Evergreen Park to 28 total points,” Weigt said. “You’re always going to give yourself a chance when you hold a team under 40 points.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you