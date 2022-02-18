COUNTRY CLUB HILLS — Kankakee never imagined it would be without three of its top players — Avery Jackson, Nikkel Johnson, and Sydney Ramsey — in a one-possession game with 12 seconds left in the IHSA Class 3A Hillcrest Regional championship game, but that’s the exact scenario the Kays were forced to when the trio each fouled in at various points within the final frame, which helped leave Hillcrest to eventually walk off its home court with a 55-51 victory to claim the regional title.
“Our kids were gritty and we hung in there to get it to a one-possession game at the end,” Kankakee head coach Kurt Weigt said. “It’s all we could hope for when three of our key players were sitting on the bench because they fouled out.
“If we had them at the end then I think things could have been different.”
In a game that saw five lead changes and three ties throughout the entire game the first half was a back-and-forth battle between both squads. Kankakee jumped out to an early 12-4 lead in the first frame before the Hawks closed the quarter on a 10-0 run to take a two-point lead into the second.
Kankakee’s Nikkel Johnson followed up her superb first quarter of eight points on 4-of-6 shooting with a 3 for 4 performance in the second frame with six points in the second to help the Kays cling on to a 24-21 lead in the waning moments of the first half.
However, Hillcrest’s Shu’Niya Ross closed the second frame on a 5-0 individual run, sparked by two mid-range jumpers and a made free throw. Ross totaled 19 of her game high 31 in the first half to help force a 26-26 tie at the break.
“Credit to Ross because she had a monster game,” Weigt said. “She was the best player on the floor today.”
Up until halftime Ramsey had totaled just three personal fouls while teammates Jackson and Johnson had just two fouls each. In such a tight game, the Kays picked up their tenacity, which left the trio of Kankakee players to pick up multiple fouls in the third before eventually taking a 40-39 deficit to the final quarter.
As a result of the physical third quarter, Johnson eventually picked up her fifth foul minutes info the fourth, leaving her to foul out with 5:17 left in the game when her squad was trailing 43-39.
After totaling a team-high 22 points Johnson was forced to hit the bench with hopes that her team to will its way to victory without her.
“Johnson fouling just took away our interior presence,” Weigt said. “There were some rebounds that she would normally snag..she’s pretty strong and creates trouble for her opponents.
“We just were out of sync without her on the floor.”
Shortly after Johnson fouled out Ramsey had to join her teammate on the bench after picking up her fifth personal foul, which left the Kays shorthanded in the final two minutes trailing 47-45.
Hillcrest’s Ross then went on to dominate inside without Jonhson’s presence late, which allowed for the Hawks to go on a 4-0 run following a made floater and two made free throw attempts by Ross.
Kankakee eventually got it back to a one possession game with around one minute left following buckets by Taleah Turner and Brianna Sneed, but the Hawks were able to withstand the late fury by the Kays by sinking 3-of-4 free throws off intentional fouls down the stretch.
It left Jackson to commit her fifth personal foul with 12 seconds remaining in a game that put Ross on the free throw line up 54-51. She connected on her first before hitting the back iron on the second attempt to effectively help end Kankakee’s season with a 14-14 overall record.
STAT BOOK
Johnson totaled a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Kays. Jackson contributed four points, 11 rebounds, and six steals. Ramsey had nine points and four rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.